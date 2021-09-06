PALMYRA -- The Cambridge Blue Jays football team played a complete game in a 40-8 Eastern Suburban victory over host Palmyra-Eagle on Friday.
“Our guys are responding, they’re up to the challenge. We were really excited at the end of the game last night to tell them that, you guys stepped up, we really got a shutout with the JV giving up eight points at the end, but the varsity guys got a shutout,” said Cambridge football coach Mike Klingbeil.
Cambridge (2-1, 1-0 ESC) senior quarterback Jace Horton put the Blue Jays up early with three touchdowns in the first quarter. Horton scored a rushing touchdown, found senior running back Trey Colts for a touchdown pass and added another rushing touchdown to go up 20-0 after the first quarter.
“He’s developing, he learns a lot every game,” Klingbeil said of Horton. “He hasn’t had the luxury of being a multi-year starter like other quarterbacks have had in the past, so it’s been a bit of a trial by fire and I think this game has really helped him and helped his confidence.”
In the second quarter, Colts added a rushing touchdown, and Horton threw a touchdown pass to senior tight end Eli Stein to put the Blue Jays up 33-0 at the half.
Senior running back Austin Hughes punched in a rushing touchdown in the third quarter. A Palmyra-Eagle passing touchdown of 20 yards from Chance Scheel to Joey Brown ended the Cambridge shutout.
“We challenged the defense, we’ve been throwing the stats at them and you almost give up 100 points in two games is not something that our defense does,” said Klingbeil. “We’re still mixing-and-matching our personnel, trying to figure out who fits where and gives us the best looks and which combination of guys gives us the best style of defense.”
Horton ended the night 5-for-8 passing for 82 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, Horton rushed 10 times for 103 yards and two scores. Colts had nine carries for 114 yards, scoring once
Senior linebacker Jon Gjertson led the defense with eight tackles. Freshman defensive lineman Aiden Sperle had seven tackles, two sacks.
Cambridge heads to Waterloo (2-1) this week at 7 p.m.
CAMBRIDGE 40, PALMYRA-EAGLE 8
Cambridge 20 13 7 0 -- 40
Palmyra-Eagle 0 0 8 0 -- 8
First quarter
C -- Horton rush
C -- Colts pass from Horton
C -- Horton rush
Second quarter
C -- Colts rush
C -- Stein pass from Horton
Third quarter
C -- Hughes rush
P -- Brown pass from Scheel
Team statistics
Total offense: C 367, P 219. Rushing attempts-yards: C 27-285, P 27-77. Penalties-yards: C 0-0, P 4-25. Fumbles-lost: C 0-0, P 0-0. Interceptions thrown: C 0, P 0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.