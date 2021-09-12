DELAFIELD — Sophomore quarterback Dylan Bredlow threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score in Johnson Creek’s 55-13 rout over St. John’s Northwestern Academy in a Trailways Conference football game on Saturday afternoon.
Johnson Creek (3-0, 2-0 in conference) outgained the host Lancers 305-133 with a balanced attack. Bredlow competed 8-of-12 passes for 157 yards with one interception. He also threw a two-point conversion pass and ran for a two-point conversion. The Bluejays also rushed for 136 yards and were led by sophomore running back Silas Hartz’s 70 yards and two TDs.
Bredlow opened the scoring with a 5-yard TD run with 10 minutes, 21 seconds left in the first quarter, then threw a 27-yard scoring pass to Taylor Joseph with 6:51 to go in the opening quarter to make it 13-0.
St. John’s (0-4) came up with an interception on Johnson Creek’s third offensive series and capitalized when Lancers quarterback hit receiving Dalton Papandrea on a go route for a 33-yard TD. Papandrea’s point after made it 13-6 with 3:36 left in the first quarter, but the Lancers dropped two deep balls on their next series and didn’t threaten again the rest of the half.
The Bluejays, meanwhile, just kept piling on. After pinning the Lancers deep in their own territory and forcing a three-and-out, they regained a two-score lead when senior running back Isaac Hartz returned a punt 27 yards to the house with 18 seconds left in the first quarter.
Bredlow carved up St. John’s in the red zone in the second quarter with TD passes of 11 yards to Austin Anton-Pernat and 7 yards to Logan Sullivan. Silas Hartz scored Johnson Creek’s sixth touchdown with 1:11 left in the first half, and Bredlow’s two-point conversion pass to guaranteed the Bluejays a running clock to start the second half.
St. John’s halted the running clock on Ethan Rochwerger’s 25-yard TD run with 5:08 left in the third, but the running clock resumed in the fourth quarter after threw a 1-yard TD pass to Sullivan and Silas Hartz ran one in from 9 yards out.
Johnson Creek travels to face Cambria-Friesland on Friday.
JOHNSON CREEK 55, ST. JOHN’S 13
Johnson Creek 19 23 0 13 — 55
St. John’s 7 0 6 0 — 13
First Quarter
JC — Bredlow 5 run (Herman kick)
JC — Joseph 27 pass from Bredlow (kick failed)
SJ — Papandrea 33 pass from Divane (Papandrea kick)
JC — I. Hartz 43 punt return (kick failed)
Second Quarter
JC — Anton-Pernat 11 pass from Bredlow (Bredlow run)
JC — Sullivan 7 pass from Bredlow (Herman kick)
JC — S. Hartz 1 run. (pass from Bredlow)
Third Quarter
SJ — Rochwerger 25 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
JC — Sullivan 1 pass from (Herman kick)
JC — S. Hartz 9 run (kick failed)
Team statistics — First downs: JC 17, SJ 6. Rushing: JC 24-136, SJ 18-64. Passing: JC 169, SJ 69. Fumbles-lost: JC 0-0, SJ 2-2. Penalties: JC 3-15, SJ 10-50
Individual statistics — Rushing: JC, S. Hartz 13-70, I. Hartz 6-45. SJ, Rochwerger 1-25. Passing (comp.-att.-int.) — JC, Bredlow 8-12-1, SJ, Divane 2-10-1. Receiving: JC, Sullivan 5-77, SJ, Papandrea 2-69
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.