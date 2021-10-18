JOHNSON CREEK — Sophomore quarterback Dylan Bredlow rushed for 282 yards and two touchdowns and added 114 passing yards in Johnson Creek’s 36-22 Trailways Conference win over Deerfield in the regular season finale on Friday.
Bredlow scored on runs of 48 and 67 yards in the first quarter and senior Isaac Hartz added a 6-yard TD run and a 57-yard punt return as Johnson Creek (6-3, 4-3 in conference) took a 29-0 lead into halftime.
Deerfield (3-7, 2-5) got on the board in the second half with Senior quarterback Tommy Lees threw for 213 yards and three second half touchdowns for Deerfield (3-7, 2-5). Dayton Lasack caught two scoring passes in the third quarter, while Mason Betthausen had the other touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Silas Hartz scored on a 3-yard run late in the third quarter for the Bluejays.
“We had a couple injuries, so we had to rotate some kids around in the second half,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. "Credit to Deerfield. Those kids played hard.
“Dylan set the tone for us early with two long touchdown runs. Credit to our offensive line. When you get a kid that rushes for 282 yards, you are obviously doing something right up front. He also threw for 114. It was a great night for him.
"It was a great win for our program and for our seniors going out. I am really proud of our seniors, being able to walk off that field in regular season one last time with a win. We finished 6-3 when we were predicted to win maybe one game in our conference. We were expected to finish second to last in our conference and we finished (in a tie for) third. That’s a compliment to our kids and our program.”
Johnson Creek enters the Division 7 playoffs with a Level 1 game at Reedsville (8-1) next Friday.
JOHNSON CREEK 36, DEERFIELD 22
Deerfield 0 0 14 8 — 22
Johnson Creek 15 14 7 0 — 36
First Quarter
JC — Bredlow 48 run (Anton-Pernat pass from Hartwig)
JC — Bredlow 67 run (Herman kick)
Second quarter
JC — I. Hartz 6 run (Herman kick)
JC — I. Hartz 57 punt return (Herman kick)
Third Quarter
D — Lasack 3 pass from Lees (Betthauser pass from Lees)
D — Lasack 19 pass from Lees (run failed)
JC — S. Hartz 3 run (Herman kick)
Fourth Quarter
D — Betthauser 10 pass from Lees (Lasack pass from Lees)
Team statistics — First Downs: D 18, JC 19. Total offense: D 302, JC 443. Rushing: D 17-89, JC 34-329. Passing: D 213, JC 114. Fumbles-Lost: D 0-0, JC 0-0. Penalties: D 4-15, D 6-50
Individual statistics: Rushing — D, Lees 12-68, JC, Bredlow 22-282. Passing (comp.-att.-int.) — JC, Bredlow 4-7-1, D, Lees 21-44-1. Receiving: JC, Sullivan 2-56, Joseph 2-58. D, Betthauser 3-47
