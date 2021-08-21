JOHNSON CREEK — Sophomore quarterback Dylan Bredlow accounted for four touchdowns in Johnson Creek’s 67-16 rout of Parkview in the season opener on Friday.
Bredlow had rushing scores of 20 and 30 yards and completed a 42-yard TD pass to senior receiver Logan Sullivan. Bredlow also returned a punt 69 yards for a score.
Senior running back Isaac Hartz also had a versatile scoring effort, throwing a 60-yard touchdown pass, rushing for a 15-yard score and returning a kickoff 84 yards for his third TD of the night.
Sophomore fullback Silas Hartz also ran for a touchdown. Senior defensive back Austin Pernat had two interceptions including an 8-yard Pick Six late in the contest.
Sophomore lineman Brandon Blanke led the defense with seven tackles. Bredlow added five.
Johnson Creek travels to face Palmyra-Eagle next Friday.
JOHNSON CREEK 67, PARKVIEW 16
Parkview 0 8 0 8 — 16
Johnson Creek 21 20 13 13 — 67
JC — I. Hartz 60 pass (Herman kick)
JC — Bredlow 20 run (Herman kick)
JC — S. Hartz 1 run (Herman kick)
JC — I. Hartz 15 run (Herman kick)
P — 9 TD run (two point conversion good)
JC — I. Hartz 84 kickoff return (kick failed)
JC — Sullivan 42 pass from Bredlow (Herman kick)
JC — Bredlow 30 run (Herman kick)
JC — Bredlow 69 punt return (kick failed)
JC — Pernat 8 interception return (Herman kick)
P — 23 pass (Brown run)
First downs — P 12, JC 16. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) P 27-105, JC 21-239. Passing Yards — P 98, JC 250. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) JC Bredlow 5-6-134, I. Hartz 1-60. Total yards — P 254, JC 447 Fumbles-lost — P 2-0, JC 0-0. Penalties P 3-35, JC 4-25
Individual Leaders — Rushing: JC, Bredlow 5-136, S. Hartz 4-46, I. Hartz 5-41. Passing: JC: Bredlow 6-7-250, I. Hartz 1-1-60. Receiving: JC, Joseph 2-76, I. Hartz 2-74, Pernat 2-52, Sullivan 2-48
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.