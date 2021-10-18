COLUMBUS -- Colton Brunell rushed for 286 yards on 22 carries with four touchdowns as Columbus clinched a share of the Capitol Conference with a 49-21 victory over the visiting Lakeside Lutheran football team in Friday's regular-season finale for both teams.
Lakeside (4-5, 4-3 Capitol) surrendered 338 rushing yards, giving up 8.7 yards per carry, and was outgained 417-243.
"He’s hard to tackle," Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said of Brunell. "He's a strong kid and fast. He breaks tackles. You have to hit him low and wrap him up. If you don’t, he’s going to keep going."
The Warriors struck first, taking the opening drive of the game down for points as junior running back Nate Yaroch scored from a yard away.
Brunell, a sophomore, then accounted for all 56 yards on the Cardinals' ensuing drive, capping the march with a two-yard score to make it 7-7 midway through the first quarter.
Lakeside then reclaimed the lead when sophomore quarterback Kooper Mlsna hit senior tight end Tyler Marty for a five-yard score with 7 minutes, 2 seconds left before the break.
The Cardinals then (8-1, 6-1) then rattled off 35 unanswered points, showcasing many of the intangibles that have led to them being ranked sixth in the Division 4 Coaches Poll.
Brunell scored on runs of 47 and 15 yards with Braxton Nachreiner caught a 16-yard score from Nathan Cotter in the corner of the end zone with 10 seconds remaining before the break to make it 28-14.
"They got momentum going through those two middle quarters," Bauer said. "We gave them good field position. Average starting spot was our 40-yard line. It's hard enough to stop their running game without giving them a short field. We got it before the half and didn’t get a first down. A short punt led to a touchdown right before the half which was a killer."
Columbus, which last won the conference in 2016, possessed it first in the second stanza and Brunell, who averaged 13 yards per carry, broke off a 55-yard scamper on the offense's second play.
Mlsna scored on a nine-yard run with 24 seconds left in the third to make it a 42-21 game.
Lakeside senior running back Spencer Sturgill had 11 carries for 94 yards and Mlsna, playing a week after leaving injured in the first half of a win over Horicon/Hustisford, added 85 rushing yards on 16 attempts. He went 2-for-8 passing for 20 yards.
"He played a good game for still being a little banged up," Bauer said of Mlsna.
The Cardinals did not punt, had 22 first downs and played with ferocity on defense.
"Columbus is very good up front," Bauer said. "Their interior three and linebackers behind them are very good. They flow to the ball really well and get off blocks really well. Give them all the credit in the world, that’s a tough team."
Sturgill contributed 9.5 tackles from his linebacker spot while Marty, also a linebacker, made 5.5 stops and junior defensive lineman Ben Buxa produced 5.5 tackles, one sack.
Lakeside drew a No. 7 seed and will face No. 2 seeded Columbus again next week on the road in Level 1 of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs.
COLUMBUS 49, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 21
Lakeside 7 7 7 0 -- 21
Columbus 7 21 14 7 -- 49
Scoring plays
LL -- Yaroch 1 run (Grundahl kick)
C -- Brunell 2 run (Hynes kick)
LL -- Marty 5 pass from Mlsna (Grundahl kick)
C -- Brunell 47 run (Hynes kick)
C -- Brunell 15 run (Hynes kick)
C -- Nachreiner 16 pass from Cotter (Hynes kick)
C -- Brunell 55 run (Hynes kick)
C -- Pfeffer 1 run (Hynes kick)
LL -- Mlsna 9 run (Grundahl kick)
C -- Carthew 7 pass from Cotter (Hynes kick)
Team statistics
Total offense: LL 243, C 417; Passing yards: LL 20, C 79; Rushing attempts-yards: LL 40-223, C 39-338; Penalties-yards: LL 2-10, C 5-30; Fumbles-fumbles lost: LL 2-0, C 0-0; Interceptions thrown: LL 0, C 0; First downs: LL 16, C 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.