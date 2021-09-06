LAKE MILLS – Colton Brunell and Andrew Pfeffer had two rushing touchdowns apiece as Columbus upended the Lake Mills football team 29-0 in a Capitol Conference game at LMHS on Friday.
Brunell, who finished with 24 carries for 118 yards, scored from a yard out with 4 minutes, 14 seconds left in the first half, upping the lead to 9-0.
Brunell found paydirt from 15 yards away with 2:03 left in the third and Pfeffer scored on a three-yard scamper less than a minute later. Pfeffer scored again with 5:04 left in the game on a seven-yard play.
Lake Mills (1-2, 0-1 Capitol) got outrushed 168-2 and lost four of its five fumbles.
"Columbus played harder than we did and we had five turnovers," Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. "That’s a losing combination.
"They ran the ball hard and are a physical, good football team. They play really physical, aggressive and with a chip on their shoulder."
L-Cat junior quarterback Caden Belling with 6-for-14 for 33 yards with an interception.
For Coaches Poll Division 4 sixth-ranked Columbus (3-0, 1-0), Nathan Cotter was 9-for-13 passing for 69 yards.
Huber emphasized the importance of ball security, an issue all season, as Lake Mills prepares to host Luther Prep in week four on Youth Night.
COLUMBUS 29, LAKE MILLS 0
Columbus 2 7 14 6 -- 29
Lake Mills 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Scoring plays
C – Safety on punt out of end zone
C – Brunell 1 run (Hynes kick)
C – Brunell 15 run (Hynes kick)
C – Pfeffer 3 run (Hynes kick)
C – Pfeffer 7 run (kick failed)
Team statistics
Rushing att.-yards – C 34-168, LM 21-2; Fumbles-lost – C 2-1, LM 5-4; Penalties-yardage – C 4-35, LM 4-30.
