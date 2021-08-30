DEERFIELD — Cambridge senior running back Trey Colts proved why he is a preseason finalist for the Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch Award with a seven-touchdown performance in the Cambridge football team’s 61-42 nonconference road victory over Deerfield on Friday.
“For him to have a night like tonight has been a long time coming,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Klingbeil. “Last week, that game was over in two series and so we sat him, I mean there was no reason to keep him in, and now tonight he got to play a full game and show what he can do.”
After Deerfield opened up the game with a touchdown and a two-point conversion, Colts took the kickoff back for a touchdown. The two-point conversion was no good, giving Deerfield an 8-6 lead.
The Blue Jays took the lead after senior quarterback Jace Horton scored on a quarterback sneak. The extra point was missed, giving Cambridge a 12-8 lead.
Senior defensive lineman Eli Stein picked off a pass, setting up the Blue Jays with a short field. Colts took advantage, punching it in to give Cambridge a 19-8 lead.
A Deerfield touchdown cut the lead to 19-14, but also meant the Demons had to kickoff to Colts. After the initial kickoff went out of bounds, the Blue Jays had the Demons re-kick instead of taking the penalty. The decision proved to be wise as Colts took the kick back 75 yards to the house, pushing the lead to 26-14 after a missed extra point.
The Demons responded with another touchdown, cutting the lead to 26-22 in the second quarter. After getting the ball back on offense, Colts took a hand-off 55 yards for another score, giving the Blue Jays a 33-22 lead. Another touchdown run by Colts from 44 yards extended the Cambridge lead to 39-22.
Deerfield did not go away, scoring a touchdown with eight seconds left in the half to cut the Cambridge lead to 39 to 28 at the half. Colts had five touchdowns in the first half.
“It was a nonstop exciting game, if you love offensive football this was a great game to be at,” said Klingbeil.
Coming out of halftime, the Cambridge offense stalled, giving the Demons offense an opportunity to drive down the field and score. A two-point conversion cut the lead to 39-36 in the third quarter.
Getting the ball back on offense, everyone in the stadium knew who was going to get the ball for Cambridge. Even then, Colts took a first-possession carry down the sideline, avoided being pushed out of bounds, broke two tackles and scored a 63-yard touchdown. Senior Austin Hughes belted through the extra point, pushing the lead to 46-36 in favor of Cambridge.
In the fourth quarter, Horton added another rushing touchdown. A two-point conversion drove the lead to 54-36 for the Blue Jays. Deerfield continued to fight, adding another touchdown to cut the lead to 54-42 in the fourth.
Another touchdown run by Colts put the game away for the Blue Jays, defeating the Demons 61-42 on a hot August night.
“We stayed away from the turnovers and we stayed away from the huge mental mistakes, not lining up correctly, not leaving guys unblocked and we were able to continue to get better,” said Klingbeil.
Colts finished with 23 carries for 276 yards and five touchdowns. Two kickoff-return touchdowns gave Colts 175 return yards and two receptions for 14 yards ended the senior running back’s day with 465 all-purpose yards.
Horton finished three of five passing for 37 yards. The senior quarterback rushed the ball nine times for 42 yards and two touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, Horton finished with an interception and three tackles.
Senior defensive lineman Tucker Tesdal led the defense with 14 tackles. Freshman defensive lineman Aiden Sperle and sophomore linebacker Joe Downing each had six tackles.
Cambridge (1-1) travels to Palmyra-Eagle (0-2) at 7 p.m. in week three to open Eastern Suburban Conference play.
