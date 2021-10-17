CAMBRIDGE -- A tough season for the Cambridge Blue Jays came to a close with a 48-6 loss to the Clinton Cougars on homecoming and Senior Night on Friday.
“They’ve been apart of quite a lot, up to this year we were 32-9 with three conference titles and a second-place finish last year, so they’ve been a big part of everything and it’s emotionally hard to move on and to have the season they have, it’s never easy to go through that,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Klingbeil about the seniors.
Clinton used a dominant rushing attack to carve through a Cambridge defense that was nursing injuries. A five-yard touchdown rush gave Clinton a 7-0 lead with 9:41 left in the first quarter. The Cougars broke off a 55-yard run to score and improvised on the point after attempt, taking a fumbled snap to the end zone to go up 15-0 with 5:58 in the first quarter.
“We lost our two biggest guys, I mean Big Joe tried to come back, he had a knee injury and he played the first quarter and a half, and Noah Anderson, our second biggest guy, had a shoulder injury, and that kind of leaves Eli left as the last big guy and so it’s a difficult matchup when you’re playing power run and you don’t have the big bodies,” said Klingbeil.
The Blue Jays scored on their own power run as senior running back Trey Colts broke off a 41-yard touchdown run. Colts broke through a tackle on a sweep and tip-toed the sideline, to score with 3:22 left in the first quarter.
Clinton ended the quarter with another touchdown run, going up 22-6 after the first quarter ended. Perfecting a pooch kick on the ensuing kickoff, Clinton got the ball back and scored again, going up 28-6 with 9:59 left in the second quarter.
A forced fumble by Colts on defense gave Cambridge a stop, but a turnover on downs on the ensuing offensive possession by Cambridge gave Clinton the ball back. The Cougars took advantage with a 66-yard run, going up 35-6 with 5:41 left in the second quarter.
Clinton got the ball back after Cambridge senior quarterback Jace Horton threw an interception. However, Cambridge stopped Clinton from scoring after senior defensive lineman Eli Stein recorded a sack and Colts picked off a pass on back-to-back plays.
In the second half, a Cambridge fumble killed a long drive. Clinton added two more touchdown runs in the third and fourth quarter to win 48-6 over Cambridge. After the post game team huddle, the graduating senior players walked to midfield for a huddle before walking off the field.
“I told them to linger as long as they like, stay in the locker room as long as you like and try to soak in as much of your senior experience, and think about all of the Covid-stuff that these guys have had to go through for the last year and a half, it’s been a lot,” said Klingbeil. “It has not been their typical high school experience for sure.”
Sophomore linebacker Joe Downing and Colts each had 10 tackles. Colts finished the game with 14 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown. Senior wide receiver Sully Schlieckau recorded three catches for 45 yards.
Cambridge finishes the year with a record of 3-6 overall, 2-5 conference, placing sixth in the Eastern Suburban standings.
CLINTON 48, CAMBRIDGE 6
Clinton 22 13 6 7 -- 48
Cambridge 6 0 0 0 -- 6
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.