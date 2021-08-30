MADISON — Edgewood High School hadn’t hosted a home football game on its campus in 30 years.
The L-Cats, intent on spoiling the festivities, had little luck.
Senior wide receiver Cam Fane ran for an 80-yard touchdown to make it a two-score game in the third quarter as Edgewood defeated the Lake Mills football team 20-0 on Friday afternoon in a nonconference game.
Neither offense could develop a flow in the first half on a hot, humid day that felt like it was in the middle 90s at the 4:30 p.m. kickoff.
“If there was a positive, I thought our defense played outstanding,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “Edgewood has an explosive offense. They run situational stuff that mirrors what we do. They have good athletes in (Jackson) Trudgeon and Fane. To be able to keep those two kids to six points in one half. I thought our defense played really well minus three or four plays.”
Lake Mills’ opening drive got into Crusader territory after a roughing the passer call and a catch to move the sticks by sophomore Matthew Stenbroten. Facing fourth down and nine from the Crusaders 35, junior quarterback Caden Belling was intercepted by Fane. Edgewood (2-0) then went three-and-out.
On the next drive, pressure applied by senior linebacker Chase Koch didn’t allow Belling to set his feet, leading to an off-target delivery that Fane picked off.
“Edgewood’s inside backers and defensive line moves people around,” Huber said. “That made it hard to communicate on our offensive line. Secondary wise they didn’t change up a lot. Gave us the look we were prepared for. Offensively, we have a lot of new faces. Last year, we had a lot of guys who had a lot of experience.
“We are trying to kind of find our own a little bit. Rushed it 24 times for 22 yards. When you do that, you’re not going to have a successful night. On top of that three turnovers. Have to be able to take care of the ball.
“I’m offensive coordinator and take ownership of the offense. Poor performance on my end and our end. Need to get things rolling and fixed. A lot of communication errors. Give credit to Edgewood, they did a great job defensively against us. We are stepping on our own foot and have to get out of our own way.”
The L-Cat defense bent but didn’t break on the ensuing series, stuffing senior quarterback Joe Hartlieb on a fourth down sneak play at the Lake Mills 25.
Haering threw a wrench into the next drive with a sack of Belling, resulting in a loss of 11 yards, and a quick punt. Fane picked up 21 yards on the next play before Mason Folkers coughed up the ball in the red zone, recovered by L-Cat senior defensive back Carson Lund.
Lake Mills, which had its five-game win streak snapped and is now 1-1, got out of the shadow of its own goal post with a 14-yard grab by junior wideout J.P. Rguig, who had four catches for 56 yards. The team’s next three plays resulted in minus four yards and a punt, which left the Crusaders at the plus 38-yard line with 6 minutes, 12 seconds left before the break.
Trudgeon, a University of Wisconsin recruit, made a tiptoe grab on the sideline, resulting in 20 yards to open the next series. Five plays later, Haering scored on a two-yard run to make it 6-0.
Division 4 seventh-ranked Edgewood elected to onside kick it but Matthew Stenbroten pounced on the boot to give the visitors possession near midfield. The L-Cats went three-and-out from there, punting it down to the Edgewood 13-yard line.
Hartlieb connected with Haering for 45 yards on a deep shot down the seam. Senior linebacker Michael Stenbroten busted through to sack Hartlieb for a loss of eight on second down and applied heat on third down, forcing a punt in the waning seconds of the half.
Edgewood’s first play from scrimmage in the second stanza was a nifty piece of running by Fane, who was walled off and broke a tackle as he maneuvered right before taking it across the field and down the left sideline for an 80-yard score to make it 13-0.
“With kids like that you have to be laser focused from whistle to whistle,” Huber said. “Have to get all 11 hats to the ball to get him down. Had him bottled up and he reversed field. Guys fell asleep a bit. He’s out the gate going to the other side of the field. He’s fast. Have to be able to take better angles to get him on the ground.”
D4 fourth-ranked Lake Mills was driving with an answer of its own before a fourth-down pass at the plus 29 from Belling, who finished 17-for-28 for 152 yards with three interceptions, got batted down at the line.
After each team came up empty on its next three possessions, Fane, a Madison East transfer drawing Division 1 collegiate interest who started his prep career in Texas, scored on a 49-yard rush with 4:14 remaining.
Lake Mills lost junior running back Ben Buchholtz to an injury on the first series and didn’t have senior offensive lineman Ryan Grossman in uniform.
“Sam Horkan plays outside linebacker usually and stepped in for Buchholtz and played middle linebacker,” Huber said. “Thought he did a fantastic job, also playing both ways as a guard. Horkan played all the reps at middle linebacker. We have maybe one or two kids that don’t play the entire game.
“This group of guys we got will battle. It’s a good nucleus of guys we have. When you have a couple guys go down, we need other guys to step up.”
The L-Cats failed to reach double-digits scoring for the first time since the 2018 opener against Menomonie and were shutout for the first time since their Level 3 loss at Lodi in 2017.
“We need to establish the run game,” Huber said. “Find out what our identity is going to be this year. Cooper Murphy started for us at left guard and he usually plays running back. His first varsity start at guard is against one of the better Division 4 teams in the state. Hoping we can gel as an offensive line group to get things moving in the run.
“Championship teams have to be able to run the ball. Starts with the offensive line and then goes to quarterback. Belling’s trajectory is only to go up and he’s only going to get better for us. Looking forward to this week.”
Lake Mills hosts Columbus (2-0) to open Capitol Conference play in week three.
EDGEWOOD 20, LAKE MILLS 0
Lake Mills 0 0 0 0 — 0
Edgewood 6 0 7 7 — 20
First quarter
E — Haering 2 rush (kick failed)
Third quarter
E — Fane 80 rush (Klestinski kick)
Fourth quarter
E — Fane 49 rush (Klestinski kick)
