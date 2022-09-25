HORICON — Payton Vincent and Isaac Howard combined for 295 rushing yards with two touchdowns each in Horicon/Hustisford’s 35-7 thumping of Cambridge in an Eastern Suburban Conference game on Friday.
Horicon/Hustisford (2-4, 2-2 in conference) took a 7-0 lead on Ethan Fraze’s 15-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. Cambridge (1-5, 1-3) answered on Matt Buckman’s 83-yard TD pass to Keifer Parish, but the Marshfalcons responded with 28 unanswered points on four scores by Vincent and Howard to win on homecoming night.
“They just wore us down,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Klingbiel. “It’s the same story we’ve had all year where we can hang in there for a half or a couple of quarters, and then at some point, whether it's the third quarter or fourth quarter, we just get worn down.”
The Marshfalcons held Cambridge to zero yards rushing. Cambridge gained the main chunk of its 147 yards passing on the one big play to Parish.
“That’s how we’ve been analyzing it as coaches,” said Klingbeil. “We can kind of hang in there, but over time they just physically wear us down.
“It’s tough when you’re worn down up front because you really can’t do a whole lot. They just man handle you and a five-yard run becomes an eight-yard run and an eight-yard run becomes a 20-yard run.
Sophomore linebacker Drew Holzhueter recorded 22 total tackles for the Blue Jays (1-5, 1-3). Sophomore defensive lineman Garrett Wendricks forced a fumble, while junior defensive back Cade Nottestad had an interception.
Cambridge hosts conference co-leading Marshall for its homecoming game this week.
HORICON/HUSTISFORD 35, CAMBRIDGE 7
Cambridge 0 7 0 0 — 7
Husticon 0 14 7 14 — 35
Second Quarter
HH — Fraze 15 run (Bischoff kick)
C — Parish 83 pass from Buckman (Hansen kick)
HH — Howard 8 run (Bischoff kick)
Third Quarter
HH — Vincent 7 run (Bischoff kick)
Fourth Quarter
HH — Howard 13 run (Bischoff kick)
HH — Vincent 5 run (Bischoff kick)
Team statistics — First downs, C 7, HH 24. Total offense: C 147, HH 385. Rushing: C 13-0, HH 55-355. Passing: C 147, HH 30. Fumbles-lost C 0-0, HH 0-0. Penalties: C 4-20, HH 8-70
Individual statistics — Rushing: C, Holzhueter 7-16, HH Vincent 26-189, Howard 16-106, Davis 8-46. Passing (comp.-att.int.) — C, Buckman 11-22-1; HH Schwartz 3-7-1. Receiving: C Parish 3-103; HH, Hintz 1-20, Davis 2-10
