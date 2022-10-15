JOHNSON CREEK — Junior quarterback Dylan Bredlow generated 358 all-purpose yards to lead Johnson Creek to a 48-27 homecoming victory over Pardeeville at Glover Field on Friday.
Johnson Creek (6-4, 5-2 in conference) trailed 14-7 after one quarter, then scored three unanswered touchdowns over the next two quarters and led the rest of the way. Bredlow completed 7-of-9 passes for 141 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown pass to junior tight end Ian Heald which broke a 14-14 tie in the second quarter.
On the ground, Bredlow rushed 16 times for 217 yards and four touchdowns. His longest scoring runs of the night of 65 and 76 yards in the fourth quarter put an exclamation point on the victory.
Junior running back Silas Hartz added seven carries for 48 yards, including a 10-yard TD run in the first quarter. He also returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score in the third quarter for the playoff-bound Bluejays.
Pardeeville (2-8, 2-5) was led sophomore running back Ashton Whitehorse, who rushed 28 times for 110 yards and three touchdowns and also caught a 56-yard TD pass from sophomore quarterback Logan Young.
"Nice way to end the season for our kids,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. "We went through a ton of injuries throughout the course of the year and we battled all year. I loved the resiliency of our kids tonight. They came out and scored twice on us in the first quarter, but we won the last three quarters.
"Five weeks ago, we didn’t weather the storm. We weathered the storm tonight. Our offensive line is tremendous. Dylan had a couple nice long runs and we threw for over 100 yards. We had good balance and our defense bent a little but didn’t break. We’re getting healthy and we’re playing pretty good football heading into the playoffs.”
Defensively, Hartz led the Bluejays in total tackles with nine. Junior Taylor Joseph was next with eight. Heald and Bredlow each had seven. Senior Dom Raabe added six. Junior Tanner Herman was 4-for-4 on extra points and had an interception.
"Dom Raabe was our one and only senior, so it was nice to send him out on homecoming night with a win,” Wagner said. "We were able to pull him out of the game at the end (to give him a little recognition). I can’t say enough about him. For four years, he stuck it out, our one and only senior."
JOHNSON CREEK 48, PARDEEVILLE 27
Pardeeville 14 0 7 6 — 27
Johnson Creek 7 13 14 14 — 48
First Quarter
P — Whitehorse 1 run (Young kick)
JC — Hartz 10 run (Herman kick)
P — Whitehorse 56 pass from Young (Young kick)
Second Quarter
JC — Bredlow 21 run (Herman kick)
JC — Heald 35 pass from Bredlow (run failed)
Third Quarter
JC — Bredlow 27 run (run failed)
P — Whitehorse 8 run (Young kick)
JC — Hartz 90 kickoff return (Hartz run)
Fourth Quarter
P — Whitehorse 10 run (run failed)
JC — Bredlow 65 run (Herman kick)
JC — Bredlow 76 run (Herman kick)
Team statistics — First downs, P 18, JC 14. Total offense: P 365, JC 414. Rushing: P 50-205, JC 24-273. Passing: P 160, JC 141. Fumbles-lost: P 0-0, JC 1-0. Penalties: P 3-20, JC 1-5
Individual statistics — Rushing: P Whitehorse 28-110, Gard 9-49. JC Bredlow 16-217, Hartz 7-48. Passing (comp.-att.int.) — P Young 6-11-1, JC Bredlow 7-9-0. Receiving: P Gard 3-67, Whitehorse 1-56, Mackey 1-38. JC Joseph 3-60, Hartwig 3-46, Heald 1-35
