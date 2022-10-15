Bluejays win on Homecoming
JOHNSON CREEK — Junior quarterback Dylan Bredlow generated 358 all-purpose yards to lead Johnson Creek to a 48-27 homecoming victory over Pardeeville at Glover Field on Friday.

Johnson Creek (6-4, 5-2 in conference) trailed 14-7 after one quarter, then scored three unanswered touchdowns over the next two quarters and led the rest of the way. Bredlow completed 7-of-9 passes for 141 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown pass to junior tight end Ian Heald which broke a 14-14 tie in the second quarter.

