LAKE MILLS – The Lake Mills football team topped visiting Beloit Turner 23-6 in a Capitol Conference game on Friday for its third straight victory.
“This win started up front at the line of scrimmage,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “The five linemen established the line of scrimmage. When you’re able to run the ball, it opens up the pass. Credit to those five guys on the offensive line.
“We have some interchangeable parts on the offensive line. We are trying to build consistency with that group. Cooper Murphy (center), Derek Phillips (right guard) and Sam Horan (left guard) are all relatively new in their positions. Our right tackle David Bruce and left tackle Derek Bruce have been consistent. This group doesn’t get enough credit. They are why we were able to do what we were able to do offensively.”
Junior quarterback Caden Belling was 12-for-17 passing for 126 yards with three touchdowns, one interception for the L-Cats (4-2, 3-1 Capitol).
Lake Mills, which is one win away from being postseason eligible, led 21-0 at halftime. Junior wide receiver JP Rguig caught a two-yard score on a slant with 2 minutes, 43 seconds left in the first quarter. With 4:57 left in the second quarter, senior wide receiver Michael Stenbroten had a 22-yard TD grab on a tight end flat before junior wide receiver Rex Cassady had a 22-yard scoring reception in the back of the end zone on a wheel route with 22 seconds left before the break.
Turner (2-4, 0-4) got its points on a seven-yard pass from Sean Fogel to Gavin Frey late in the third.
“We played well in the first half,” Huber said. “The second half was just ok. We need to put together four quarters. We got a good win against a tough Turner team. I don’t think we’ve yet completed a full game to our potential. Hopefully that happens this week.”
Sophomore defensive back Matthew Stenbroten sacked Fogel, who was 14-of-29 passing for 189 yards with one touchdown and one interception, in the end zone midway through the fourth for a safety and the final margin.
Senior running back Carson Lund had 145 yards on 11 carries for the L-Cats and Cassady had two catches totaling 54 yards.
“Carson ran the ball extremely well,” Huber said. “The line did a great job of opening up holes for him.”
The Trojans ran it 22 times for 46 yards while Lake Mills had 31 totes for 184 yards.
“We knew coming into this year our defense was going to be a strength,” Huber said. “They play well week in and week out. Nothing but positive things to say about our defense. They fly to the football.
“We are a good defense right now and are striving to be a great one. We are looking to generate more turnovers and score points on that side.”
Lake Mills travels to face Walworth Big Foot this week.
LAKE MILLS 23,
BELOIT TURNER 6
Turner 0 0 6 0 — 6
Lake Mills 7 14 0 2 — 23
Scoring plays
LM – Rguig 2 pass from Belling (Hagedorn kick)
LM – Mi. Stenbroten 22 pass from Belling (Hagedorn kick)
LM – Cassady 22 pass from Belling (Hagedorn kick)
T – Frey 7 pass from Fogel (kick failed)
LM – Ma. Stenbroten sacks quarterback for safety
Team statistics
First downs: T 13, LM 11; Rushing attempts-yards: T 22-46, LM 31-184; Passing yards: T 189, LM 126; Fumbles-lost: T 1-0, LM 2-0; Penalties-yardage: T 7-55, LM 4-45.
