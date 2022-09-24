Bluejays fall to Lourdes
OSHKOSH — Wade Lindahl threw two touchdown passes to Dominic Bauer and also rushed for a score as Lourdes Academy defeated Johnson Creek’s football team 35-7 in a Trailways Conference game at Titan Stadium on Friday night.

Lourdes (4-2, 3-1 in conference) led 21-0 after one quarter on Lindahl’s two touchdown passes and a 1-yard TD run. The Knights added a short rushing score and a 33-yard interception return to lead it 35-0 at halftime.

