MARKESAN -- Senior quarterback Ryan Mast rushed for three touchdowns and Markesan beat visiting Palmyra-Eagle 44-6 in an Eastern Suburban Conference football game on Friday.
The Division 6 seventh-ranked Hornets (5-0, 3-0 Eastern Suburban) led 38-0 at halftime. Mast scored from 16 yards out just over a minute into the game. Senior running back Caleb Stoll found paydirt on a 71-yard run and added the two-point conversion to make it 16-0. Mast added touchdowns of 42 and 29 yards before the half and senior receiver Chayce Osterhaus' 61-yard scamper extended the margin to 44-0.
Palmyra-Eagle sophomore quarterback Willson Jones, who hit senior Duncan Ireland III for a 16-yard score in the fourth, finished 9-of-14 for 53 yards with an interception. The Panthers (2-3, 1-2) ran it 32 times for only 78 yards and Ireland III led the defense with seven tackles.
Palmyra-Eagle hosts Waterloo this next week.
MARKESAN 44, PALMYRA-EAGLE 6
Palmyra-Eagle 0 0 0 6 -- 6
Markesan 24 14 6 0 -- 44
First quarter
M -- Mast 16 run (Stoll run)
M -- Stoll 71 run (Stoll run)
M -- Mast 42 run (Kract pass from Mast)
Second quarter
M -- Kracht 46 run (run failed)
M -- Mast 29 run (Mast run)
Third quarter
M -- Osterhaus 61 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
PE -- Ireland III 16 pass from Jones (kick failed)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.