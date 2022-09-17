Panthers lose to Markesan

MARKESAN -- Senior quarterback Ryan Mast rushed for three touchdowns and Markesan beat visiting Palmyra-Eagle 44-6 in an Eastern Suburban Conference football game on Friday.

The Division 6 seventh-ranked Hornets (5-0, 3-0 Eastern Suburban) led 38-0 at halftime. Mast scored from 16 yards out just over a minute into the game. Senior running back Caleb Stoll found paydirt on a 71-yard run and added the two-point conversion to make it 16-0. Mast added touchdowns of 42 and 29 yards before the half and senior receiver Chayce Osterhaus' 61-yard scamper extended the margin to 44-0.

Load comments