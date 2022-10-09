CAMBRIDGE -- The Cambridge football team lost to Eastern Suburban Conference co-leader Markesan 71-35 at home on Friday.
The Hornets (8-0, 6-0 in conference) ran it 38 times for 496 yards and seven touchdowns. Markesan, which led 48-21 at halftime, got three rushing scores apiece from Ryan Mast and Micah Kracht, who had 221 rushing yards on 10 totes. Mast finished with 158 rushing yards on 10 carries and Caleb Stoll chipped in seven carries for 92 yards and a score.
For the Blue Jays (1-7, 1-5), quarterback Matt Buckman went 16 of 33 passing for 220 yards with one touchdown, no interceptions. Buckman added three rushing scores. Joe Downing took his only carry 80 yards for a touchdown. Kiefer Parish caught nine passes totaling 150 yards and had a TD. Drew Holzhueter forced a fumble defensively for Cambridge, which travels to face Clinton to close out the regular season this week.
MARKESAN 71, CAMBRIDGE 35
Markesan 24 24 16 7 -- 71
Cambridge 6 15 7 7 -- 35
MCFARLAND 55, WHITEWATER 6
WHITEWATER -- Bray Roder threw for three touchdowns and McFarland ran for four scores in a 55-7 win over Whitewater's football team on Friday.
Roder finished 8-for-9 passing for 155 yards. Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre and Travis Zadra added two rushes scores apiece for the Spartans (5-3, 5-1 in conference), who averaged 10.2 yards per carry and ran it for 256 yards.
The Whippets (0-8, 0-6), who were playing on their homecoming night, close out the season at conference leader and state top-ranked Monroe next week.
MARSHALL 47, PALMYRA-EAGLE 6
MARSHALL -- Palmyra-Eagle's football team lost to Eastern Suburban co-leader Marshall 47-6 on the road Friday.
The Panthers (2-6, 1-5 in conference) got out of the gates fast as Joey Brown hit James Merryfield for a 69-yard scoring strike four minutes into the game.
The Division 5 ninth-ranked Cardinals (7-1, 6-0) tied it up midway through the second quarter on a one-yard run by Collin Petersen, who added a six-yard TD four minutes later.
Marshall scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to open up a 33-6 lead. Erik Ayala returned an interception 12 yards for a TD and Brayden Klubertanz (20 yards) and Ramon Campos (one yard) added rushing scores.
Palmyra-Eagle ran it 21 times for only five yards. Brown went 4 of 16 passing for 93 yards with one touchdown, three interceptions. Duncan Ireland III led the defense with 12 tackles, also forcing a fumble. Finn Paxton made nine stops and Dylan Agen also forced a fumble.
The Panthers close out the season at Dodgeland next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.