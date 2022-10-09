Blue Jays, Whippets, Panthers fall
CAMBRIDGE -- The Cambridge football team lost to Eastern Suburban Conference co-leader Markesan 71-35 at home on Friday.

The Hornets (8-0, 6-0 in conference) ran it 38 times for 496 yards and seven touchdowns. Markesan, which led 48-21 at halftime, got three rushing scores apiece from Ryan Mast and Micah Kracht, who had 221 rushing yards on 10 totes. Mast finished with 158 rushing yards on 10 carries and Caleb Stoll chipped in seven carries for 92 yards and a score.

