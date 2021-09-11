LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 32,
BELOIT TURNER 31 (OT)
BELOIT -- Backup quarterback Kooper Mlsna threw two passes on Friday.
He made them both count.
Mlsna came in as an injury replacement in the fourth quarter and hit senior tight end Tyler Marty for a touchdown and the game-winning two-point conversion as Lakeside Lutheran's football team prevailed 32-31 in overtime at Beloit Turner in a Capitol Conference game.
Marty, who caught touchdowns on all three of his receptions and finished with 131 receiving yards, was left running free down the sideline for the 24-yard score in overtime.
Lakeside Lutheran head coach Paul Bauer rolled the dice, relying on an age-old football tip that says road teams should go for the win -- not tie -- in overtime, and it paid off.
Not before some collective hearts sunk momentarily on the Warrior sideline.
On the two-point try, the snap never got to Mlsna, a sophomore playing his first varsity snaps under center, cleanly and laid briefly on the turf. Mlsna didn't panic and managed to gain possession before finding Marty on a pass to win it.
"We got fortunate on that one," Bauer said. "Mlsna came in and made a couple of big plays for us at the end. Happy for him."
Mlsna's services were needed after junior quarterback Levi Birkholz, who had 314 yards of total offense, went down with an undisclosed injury with eight minutes to go in regulation.
Turner took the lead 24-21 with 8 minutes, 38 seconds remaining in the fourth a two-yard rush by Connor Hughes.
Lakeside tied it on a 23-yard field goal by senior Jameson Schmidt with 1:47 left.
The Warriors had a chance to finish things off in regulation after forcing a quick three-and-out. After a 15-yard horse collar penalty was tacked on to the punt return, Lakeside was in field goal range to start the drive. The offense got Schmidt set up from the middle of the field for a 35-yard attempt with two seconds left, but the try sailed just to the right to force overtime.
"That's a good team in Turner," Bauer said. "That didn't show up last week at Prep when they got behind early. I was impressed with them tonight. They kept answering and a lot of it was power running tonight at us."
The officiating crew huddled for a few minutes before ruling the game-winning conversion good.
"After the play there was a delay and some questions in the officials minds as to whether someone was down before pass was made," Bauer said. "They talked about it and then ruled the score.
"When I saw it hit the grass I was certainly second guessing (the decision to go for it). They said that's what you do on the road, you go for the win. Some people suggest that. I did it one time years ago and it worked out."
Lakeside, which had 410 yards of offense to the Trojans' 327, did not punt but did lose three of its five fumbles. The Warriors ran it 45 times for 224 yards, including 23 carries for 152 yards and a score by Birkholz. Birkholz finished 6-for-10 for 162 yards passing with two touchdowns, one interception.
Marty had touchdown grabs of 52 and 55 yards in the first quarter on busted coverages. Birkholz had a one-yard rushing score that made it 21-16 Warriors with 10:37 left in the the third quarter.
Lakeside hosts Lake Mills this week.
Lakeside 14 0 7 3 8 -- 32
Turner 13 3 0 7 -- 31
Scoring plays
T -- Combs 55 run (Hughes kick)
LL -- Marty 52 pass from Birkholz (Schmidt kick)
LL -- Marty 55 pass from Birkholz (Schmidt kick)
T -- Hughes 2 run (run failed)
T -- Hughes 27 field goal
LL -- Birkholz 1 run (Schmidt kick)
T -- Hughes 2 run (run good by Frey)
LL -- Schmidt 23 field goal
T -- Hughes 1 run (Hughes kick)
LL -- Marty 24 pass from Mlsna (Marty pass from Mlsna)
Team statistics
Total offense: LL 410, T 327; Rushing att.-yards: LL 45-224; T 36-157; Penalties-yards: LL 7-55; T 7-60; Fumbles-lost: LL 5-2, T 0-0; First downs: LL 15, T 15.
JOHNSON CREEK 55, ST. JOHN’S 13
DELAFIELD — Sophomore quarterback Dylan Bredlow threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score in Johnson Creek’s 55-13 rout over St. John’s Northwestern Academy in a Trailways Conference football game on Saturday afternoon.
Johnson Creek (3-0, 2-0 in conference) outgained the host Lancers 305-133 with a balanced attack. Bredlow competed 8-of-12 passes for 157 yards with one interception. He also threw a two-point conversion pass and ran for a two-point conversion. The Bluejays also rushed for 136 yards and were led by sophomore running back Silas Hartz’s 70 yards and two TDs.
Bredlow opened the scoring with a 5-yard TD run with 10 minutes, 21 seconds left in the first quarter, then threw a 27-yard scoring pass to Taylor Joseph with 6:51 to go in the opening quarter to make it 13-0.
St. John’s (0-4) came up with an interception on Johnson Creek’s third offensive series and capitalized when Lancers quaterback hit receiving Dalton Papandrea on a go route for a 33-yard TD. Papandrea’s point after made it 13-6 with 3:36 left in the first quarter, but the Lancers dropped two deep balls on their next series and didn’t threaten again the rest of the half.
The Bluejays, meanwhile, just kept piling on. After pinning the Lancers deep in their own territory and forcing a three-and-out, they regained a two-score lead when senior running back Isaac Hartz returned a punt 27 yards to the house with 18 seconds left in the first quarter.
Bredlow carved up St. John’s in the red zone in the second quarter with TD passes of 11 yards to Austin Pernat and 7 yards to Logan Sullivan. Silas Hartz scored Johnson Creek’s sixth touchdown with 1:11 left in the first half, and Bredlow’s two-point conversion pass to Pernat guaranteed the Bluejays a running clock to start the second half.
St. John’s halted the running clock on Ethan Rochwerger’s 25-yard TD run with 5:08 left in the third, but the running clock resumed in the fourth quarter after Pernat threw a 1-yard TD pass to Sullivan and Silas Hartz ran one in from 9 yards out.
Johnson Creek travels to face Cambria-Friesland on Friday.
JOHNSON CREEK 55, ST. JOHN’S 13
Johnson Creek 19 23 0 13 — 55
St. John’s 7 0 6 0 — 13
First Quarter
JC — Bredlow 5 run (Herman kick)
JC — Joseph 27 pass from Bredlow (kick failed)
SJ — Papandrea 33 pass from Divane (Papandrea kick)
JC — I. Hartz 43 punt return (kick failed)
Second Quarter
JC — Pernat 11 pass from Bredlow (Bredlow run)
JC — Sullivan 7 pass from Bredlow (Herman kick)
JC — S. Hartz 1 run. (Pernat pass from Bredlow)
Third Quarter
SJ — Rochwerger 25 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
JC — Sullivan 1 pass from Pernat (Herman kick)
JC — S. Hartz 9 run (kick failed)
Team statistics — First downs: JC 17, SJ 6. Rushing: JC 24-136, SJ 18-64. Passing: JC 169, SJ 69. Fumbles-lost: JC 0-0, SJ 2-2. Penalties: JC 3-15, SJ 10-50
Individual statistics — Rushing: JC, S. Hartz 13-70, I. Hartz 6-45. SJ, Rochwerger 1-25. Passing (comp.-att.-int.) — JC, Bredlow 8-12-1, SJ, Divane 2-10-1. Receiving: JC, Sullivan 5-77, SJ, Papandrea 2-69
WATERLOO 33, CAMBRIDGE 14
WATERLOO -- After a loss last week dropped Waterloo out of the Division 6 Coaches Poll, the Pirates took their frustration out with a 33-14 victory over the Cambridge Blue Jays on Friday in an Eastern Suburban Conference game.
“We’re just slowly gaining needed experience at some of our key positions, and trying to avoid the costly mistakes that can come back to haunt you throughout the game, and continue to develop our players,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Klingbeil.
Sophomore quarterback Cal Hush of Waterloo put points on the scoreboard with a 43-yard touchdown pass to sophomore running back Trevor Firari. A two-point conversion run by senior running back Eugene Wolff put Waterloo up 8-0 in the first quarter.
A 16-yard pass by Hush to Firari brought the score to 15-0. Senior linebacker Trey Colts put the Blue Jays back in the game after he returned a fumble 39 yards for a touchdown, bringing the score to 15-8 after the first quarter.
“Trey may have played his best game defensively of his career and especially against Waterloo’s running back...Trey probably gives up 40 or 50 pounds to the guy, but he hit him low, tackled, he flew all over the place and he really looked like a middle linebacker,” said Klingbeil.
In the second quarter, the Pirates extended their lead to 27-8 after Wolff scampered for a 24-yard run and Hush found Firari for their third touchdown of the game on a 20-yard pass. The Pirates added another score in the third after Hush threw a 10-yard strike to sophomore wide receiver Benny Marshall, extending their 33-8 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Cambridge senior quarterback Jace Horton ran in for an eight-yard score, but the late score was not enough as the Blue Jays fell 33-14 to Waterloo.
“When we lose, it seems like it’s something that happened for a quarter, like we just kind of go hay-wire for a quarter, but then the other three quarters we play pretty well,” said Klingbeil.
Horton went three for nine for 37 yards through the air, and ran for five yards on nine attempts with a score. Colts had 14 carries for 71, but on the defensive side of the ball, Colts had a team-high 13 tackles. Senior defensive lineman Tucker Tesdal recorded 12 tackles.
Cambridge (2-2, 1-1 ESC) returns home to face Dodgeland (0-4) this week at 7 p.m.
“It’s nice for us to be back at home,” said Klingbeil. “We had three away games and we’ll do a parents night program for our families and since school started, this will be our first home game with everybody back, and so we’re looking forward to regrouping after playing Waterloo and learn from our mistakes and get better.”
WATERLOO 33, CAMBRIDGE 14
Cambridge 8 0 0 6 — 14
Waterloo 15 12 6 — 33
First Quarter
W — Firari 43 pass from Hush (Wolff run)
W — Firari 16 pass from Hush (Zieroth kick)
C — Colts 39 fumble return (two-point run)
Second quarter
W — Wolff 24 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
W — Marshall 10 pass from Hush (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
C — Horton 8 run (run failed)
Team statistics
Total offense: C 127, W 289. Rushing attempts-yards: C 28-90, W 41-154. Penalties-yards: C 0-0, W 0-0. Fumbles-lost: C 0-0, W 2-2. Interceptions thrown: C 0-0, W 0-0.
EDGEWOOD 42, WHITEWATER 0
WHITEWATER -- The Crusaders played spoiler during the first game on a brand new turf playing surface at Whippet Stadium.
When the pregame ribbon-cutting ceremony and helicopter flyover had concluded, Edgewood showed exactly why its a top-five team with a 42-0 Rock Valley win over Whitewater's football team on Friday.
The Crusaders (4-0, 2-0 RVC), who are are fourth-ranked in the Division 4 Coaches Poll, scored three touchdowns and a safety in the first quarter. Senior wide receiver Jackson Trudgeon caught touchdowns of 25 and 27 yards from Joe Hartlieb in the opening quarter. Cam Fane scored on a 23-yard run and 22-yard pass play for the final margin in the second quarter.
The Whippets (1-3, 0-2) have been shutout three straight weeks and quarterback Nate Black went 4-for-6 passing for 26 yards with an interception.
Whitewater hosts McFarland this week.
PARDEEVILLE 50, PALMYRA-EAGLE 6
PARDEEVILLE -- Palmyra-Eagle's football team lost at Pardeeville, 50-6, in an Eastern Suburban game on Friday.
The Panthers (0-4, 0-2 ESC) got on the board late in the fourth quarter on a six-yard run by quarterback Chance Scheel, who finished 7-for-15 passing for 98 yards.
The Bulldogs (2-1, 1-1) had their way offensively on the ground, amassing 362 rushing yards on 45 carries along with five touchdowns.
Pardeeville's Derek Lindert finished with nine totes for 124 yards, scoring twice, and Hayden Guenther had 12 carries for 110 yards with a pair of TDs.
P-E's Kurtis Frink made 12 tackles and Joey Brown had nine stops.
The Panthers host Markesan this week.
