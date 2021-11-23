Seven members of Johnson Creek’s football team were honored at 11 positions in Trailways all-conference football voting held recently.
Senior Isaac Hartz was named to the first team as a defensive back after leading the Bluejays in total tackles with 43.
Making the second team were Hartz at running back, senior Logan Sullivan at tight end, senior Brandon Blanke as an offensive and defensive lineman, sophomore Silas Hartz at inside linebacker and freshman Tanner Herman at kicker.
Receiving honoable mention were sophomore Dylan Bredlow at quarterback and defensive back, sophomore Taylor Joseph at wide receiver, Sullivan at defensive back and senior Ryan Moore as a defensive lineman.
Bredlow finished third in the league in passing with 1,411 yards and second in the league in rushing with 811 yards. Defensively, he was second on the team in total tackles with 34. Sullivan led the league in receiving yardage (628). Sullivan and Blanke each had three interceptions for the defense.
Lourdes won the conference with a 7-0 record, followed by Randolph at 6-1, Cambria-Friesland, Johnson Creek and Fall River/Rio each at 4-3, Deerfield at 2-5, St. John’s Northwestern at 1-6 and Wayland at 0-7.
Trailways Conference
Football
First Team
Quarterback
Wade Lindahl, Lourdes, freshman
Running backs
Traiton Lininger, Randolph, senior
Owen Jones, Cambria-Friesland, senior
Wide Receivers
Thomas Deleth, Lourdes, senior
Sam Grieger, Randolph, senior
Collin Klade, Deerfield, senior
Tight end
Travis Alvin, Randolph, senior
Offensive Linemen
Xavier Force, Lourdes, senior
Thomas Riley, Randolph, junior
Benji Szytz, Cambria-Friesland, senior
Gavin Wodill, Fall River/Rio, senior
Vince Macheskie, Deerfield, senior
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Gavin Wodill, Fall River/Rio
Offensive Player of the Year: Gavin Wodill, Fall River/Rio, Wade Lindahl, Lourdes, Owen Jones, Cambria-Friesland
Defensive Backs
Joshua Pritzl, Lourdes, senior
Sam Grieger, Randolph, senior
Isaac Hartz, Johnson Creek, senior
Andrew Tavs, Fall River/Rio
Inside Linebackers
Marshall Koch, Lourdes, senior
Travis Alvin, Randolph, senior
Outside linebackers
Thomas Derleth, Lourdes, senior
Traiton Lininger, Randolph, senior
Defensive Linemen
Ben Nieman, Randolph, senior
Gavin Wodill, Fall River/Rio, senior
Defensive Ends
Gabe Bohn, Lourdes, senior
Bryce Rataczak, Randolph, junior
Punter
Nate Kok, Randolph, senior
Kicker
Adam Arnoldussen, Lourdes, senior
Special Teams Player
Alex Hollander, Randolph, junior
Defensive Lineman of the Year
Gavin Wodill, Fall River/Rio
Defensive Player of the Year
Gavin Wodill, Fall River/Rio
Second Team
Quarterback
Tommy Lees, Deerfield, junior
Running Backs
Marshall Koch, Lourdes, senior
Isaac Hartz, Johnson Creek, senior
Wide Receiver
Clay Blevins, Fall River/Rio, senior
Daltin Papandrea, St. John’s, junior
Tight End
Logan Sullivan, Johnson Creek, senior
Offensive Linemen
Brett Behnke, Lourdes, juinor
Tage DeJager, Cambria-Friesland, junior
Brandon Blanke, Johnson Creek, senior
Trevor Koegler, Fall River/Rio, senior
Manny Kingston, Fall River/Rio, junior
Defensive Backs
Drake Burmania, Cambria-Friesland, junior
Dayton Lasack, Deerfield, senior
Inside Linebackers
Benji Szytz, Cambria-Friesland, senior
Silas Hartz, Johnson Creek, sophomore
Vince Macheskie Deerfield, senior
Outside linebackers
Owen Jones, Cambria-Friesland, senior
Mason Bettehauser, Deerfield, junior
Defensive Line
Nathan Laib, Lourdes, senior
Carlos Salgado, Cambria-Friesland, junior
Brandon Blanke, Johnson Creek, senior
Defensive End
Trevor Krueger, Cambria-Friesland, sophomore
Punter
Ayden Price, Fall River/Rio, sophomore
Kicker
Tanner Herman, Johnson Creek, freshman
Special Teams Payer
Tyler Xiong, St. John’s, senior
Honorable Mention
Quarterback
Nate Kok, Randolph, senior
Dylan Bredlow, Johnson Creek, sophomore
Carl Miller, Fall River/Rio, junior
Running Backs
Gabe Bohn, Lourdes, senior
Bryce Rataczak, Randolph, junior
Isaac DeYoung, Cambria-Friesland, sophomore
Gavin Grams, Fall River/Rio, senior
Wide Receivers
Taylor Joseph, Johnson Creek, sophomore
Dayton Lasack, Deerfield, senior
Tight End
Jason Weaver, Cambria-Friesland, sophomore
Offensive Line
Jonathon Alva, Randolph, sophomore
Alex Alva, Randolph, senior
Defensive Backs
Bradyen Meklenburg, Lourdes, junior
Logan Sullivan, Johnson Creek, senior
Dylan Bredlow, Johnson Creek, sophomore
Clay Blevins, Fall River/Rio, senior
Johnny Divane, St. John’s, senior
Defensive Line
Ryan Moore, Johnson Creek, senior
