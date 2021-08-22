WHITEWATER — The Whitewater football team snapped an 11-game losing skid with a 24-19 season-opening nonconference victory over Walworth Big Foot on Friday at Perkins Stadium.
Whitewater, which went 0-5 during this spring’s alternate season, wins for the first time since week three of 2019.
Whippets quarterback Brock Grosinske went 6-for-16, tallying 112 yards, adding 59 yards rushing yards on 10 totes along with three touchdowns. Grosinske, a senior, capped a 10-play, six-plus minute on the team’s opening possession by finding paydirt.
“We knew going into the game against Big Foot that it would be a very evenly matched contest,” Bleck said. “We are both similar teams with some big but inexperienced linemen, solid skilled position players and comparable overall program numbers. I told the guys it would come down to our ability to execute and minimize our mistakes to come out with a win — and we did exactly that.
“I couldn’t have imagined opening the game any better than the way we did with our first offensive possession. (That opening drive) was just what we needed to give us some confidence to begin the game. In my years here in Whitewater, we often struggled in the first quarter, and I feel like that set the tone for us for the rest of the game.”
Senior running back Carter Friend had 32 carries for 155 yards as Whitewater amassed 250 rushing yards on 49 attempts, averaging over five yards per carry. Senior Connor Sharlow had 36 rushing yards on seven carries.
“Friend was an absolute beast running the ball,” Bleck said. “Almost every time he touched the ball, it was four, five, six yards. That kept the ball in our offense’s hands and opened up more things for us later offensively. Carrying the ball 32 times is never easy, especially with being the rock of our defense as well where he also had a great game.”
Grosinske did damage in a multi-dimensional fashion.
“He had a couple huge, timely runs and made some great decisions throughout the night,” Bleck said. “He has worked so hard this offseason to get himself and the team better and it all paid off for him. He’s not really known for being a big runner, so him having the night he did on the ground was awesome to see.”
Senior tight end Wyatt Nickels caught two passes for 48 yards, senior wide receiver Marcus DePorter’s lone catch went for 38 yards and sophomore wideout Nate Black had 26 receiving yards on three catches for Whitewater, which had a total yardage edge of 362-254.
“Mix (Grosinske and Friend) in with come great catches by our receivers in Nickels, DePorter and Black as well as some nice runs in the counter game by Sharlow, I was very pleased with our offense,” Bleck said.
Big Foot QB Basil Demco finished 5-for-16 with 101 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception. Jax Hertel notched 125 rushing yards on 18 carries with a score. Alex Schmitz had two catches for 53 yards.
“Defensively I thought we had a great game plan,” Bleck said. “Big Foot has three studs in Demco, Hertel and Schmitz. We knew if we could contain those three we would be in a good spot and I think overall we did that. They obviously were going to make some plays, but we kept our eyes on the next play and didn’t fold when things didn’t go our way.”
The Whippets travel to face Portage in week two.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.