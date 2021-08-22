CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Blue Jays ran into a Belleville buzzsaw, giving up 41 points in the first quarter to the Wildcats in a 55-0 season-opening nonconference defeat on Friday at home.
“We beat ourselves in a lot of phases of the game, and we played a really good football team,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Klingbeil. “They can take advantage of the things we’re not good at and we didn’t respond.”
Belleville did not take long to score on their opening drive as quarterback Trevor Syse stepped up in the pocket, lofted a deep ball into the hands of halfback Anthony Nolden for a 63-yard touchdown pass on the first offensive play of the game.
In Belleville’s second offensive possession, Syse continued marching the Belleville offense down the field, hooking up with wide receiver Demarcus Conner, who weaved his way through the Cambridge defense for a 20-yard touchdown.
Conner proved to be dangerous in the opening field, scoring on a 67-yard punt return on the next series. After Eli Stein blocked the extra point, Belleville took a 20-0 lead in the first.
After the Cambridge offense started moving the ball, the Belleville defense got into the scoring with a 55-yard interception return. Cambridge quarterback Jace Horton attempted a screen pass for running back Trey Colts, but safety Andrew Ace stepped in front of the pass, taking it all the way to the house for a 27-0 lead.
Belleville continued to work its way through the Cambridge defense, scoring two more times in the quarter as Syse found Conner for a 30-yard touchdown and hit another deep pass to Nolden for 80 yards, pushing the lead to 41-0.
Aiden Keys took over for Syse at quarterback and continued the scoring barrage. A 43-yard touchdown pass to Landry Yarbrough, extending the lead to 48-0 for Belleville. With the game out of reach, Klingbeil rotated some younger players into the lineup.
“The younger guys had some really nice opportunities, and if I’m a freshman, to be able to come out here on the first game of the year and get under the lights,” said Klingbeil. “They haven’t played football since seventh grade. There was no youth football last year with COVID and so for those freshmen, to get on the field now after not playing since seventh grade is awesome.”
Belleville quarterback Sam Arndt found wide receiver Jacob Jenkins for a 10-yard score in the fourth quarter, capping off a 55-0 victory over Cambridge.
“We’re a better football team than we played tonight, and we need to take the lessons learned from tonight and get better and get ready for Deerfield next week,” said Klingbeil.
Horton finished the night four of nine for 41 yards and three interceptions. Sophomore Cade Nottestad played the second half at quarterback, finishing two of four for 18 yards.
Senior running back Trey Colts was held to 26 yards on five attempts. Logan Knutson was the leading rusher for Cambridge, gaining 56 yards on 11 attempts. The Blue Jays fall to 0-1 on the season, where they travel next week to face Deerfield (1-0) at 7 p.m. in week two.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.