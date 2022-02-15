CAMBRIDGE -- The Cambridge girls basketball team pulled away from Lodi for a 69-57 nonconference victory over at home on Tuesday.

Freshman forward Brooke Stenklyft scored 20 points for the Blue Jays (16-7). Senior forward Mayah Holzhueter scored 12 points in the second half, finishing with 17.

Junior forward Kayla Roidt hit two second-half 3’s and scored 13 points. Sophomore guard Saveea Freeland also reached double figures with 10 points as Cambridge won its seventh straight game.

For Lodi (5-18), Rylee Schneider finished with 20 points.

The Blue Jays travel to face New Glarus on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and can clinch the Capitol South Conference title outright with a victory.

CAMBRIDGE 69, LODI 57

Lodi 26 31 — 57

Cambridge 29 40 — 69

Lodi (fg fta-ftm tp) — Schneider 6 5-8 20, Harrington 5 3-4 13, Prieve 4 0-0 10, Gray 2 0-0 6, Puls 2 0-0 4, Thieren 1 0-0 2, Klann 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 8-12 57.

Cambridge — B. Stenklyft 5 10-15 20, Holzhueter 4 8-11 17, Roidt 4 3-4 13, Freeland 3 4-5 10, Brown 3 0-0 6, T. Stenklyft 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 25-35 69.

Three pointers — Lodi 7 (Schneider 3, Puls 2, Prieve 2), Cambridge 4 (Roidt 2, Holzhueter, T. Stenklyft).

Total fouls — Lodi 24, Cambridge 14.

Fouled out — Lodi (Klann, Puls).

