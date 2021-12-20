JOHNSON CREEK — Junior forward Brittany Rue and senior guard Lexi Swanson each had double-doubles for Johnson Creek’s girls basketball team in a 57-26 Trailways South win over Williams Bay on Monday.

Rue had a monster game with 24 points, 13 rebounds and four steals for Johnson Creek (6-4, 4-1 in conference). Swanson added 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals.

Morgan Bronson scored 13 points to lead Williams Bay (3-5, 2-3).

Johnson Creek hosts Cambria-Friesland next Monday.

JOHNSON CREEK 57, WILLIAMS BAY 26

Williams Bay 16 10 — 26

Johnson Creek

Williams Bay (fg ft-fta tp) — Gauger 1 0-0 2, Cates 1 0-0 3, Robbins 2 1-2 5, Bronson 5 1-1 13, Silverman 1 0-0 2, Smit 0 1-1 1 Totals 10 2-2 26

Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) — Whitehouse 1 0-0 3, Budig 4 0-1 8 Swanson 6 3-6 16, Patterson 2 0-0 4, Rue 12 0-3 24 Walk 1 0-0 2 Totals 26 3-10 57

Three-point goals — WB (Cates, Bronson 2)

Total fouls — WB 11, JC 12

Recommended for you

Load comments