Girls basketball: Brooke Stenklyft notches 27 points in Cambridge rout of Wisconsin Heights nateg Feb 14, 2023 CAMBRIDGE -- Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft was a mismatch for the Wisconsin Heights defense.Stenklyft had a game-high 27 points, making 12 of 19 free throws, in a Cambridge girls basketball 70-38 win over visiting Wisconsin Heights on Monday.Blue Jays sophomore Megan Bernhardt added a career-high 20 points.Cambridge (14-8 overall, 6-2 conference) is second in the Capitol South and on a five-game winning streak.The Blue Jays travel to face the Vanguards on Thursday to conclude the regular season.CAMBRIDGE 70, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 38Wis. Heights 24 14 -- 38Cambridge 31 39 -- 70Wisconsin Heights (38) — Geishirt 2 0 5, Van Riper 2 2 7, Payne 2 3 9, Teela 2 1 6, Brabender 4 0 9, Kalscheuer 1 0 2. Totals 13 6 38.Cambridge (70) — Schneider 0 2 2, Roidt 4 0 8, Thompson 1 0 3, Bernhardt 8 3 20, Schneider 3 0 7, Stenklyft 6 12 27, Tusic 1 0 3. Totals 23 17 70.3-point field goals — C 5 (Thompson, Tusic, Stenklyft, Schneider, Bernhardt), W 6 (Payne 2, Van Riper, Geishirt, Teela, Brabender). Missed free throws — W 5, C 11. Total fouls — C 10, W 20.
