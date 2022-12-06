Girls basketball: Brooke Stenklyft scores career-high 23 in Cambridge blowout victory over Luther Prep nateg Dec 6, 2022 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CAMBRIDGE -- Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft scored a career-high 23 points in a Cambridge girls basketball 66-41 win over Luther Prep at Cambridge High School on Tuesday.Stenklyft made 11 free throws and six field goals. Junior Saveea Freeland scored 16 points while sophomore Megan Bernhardt added 10 points for the Blue Jays (4-3).Cambridge, which led 31-14 at halftime, travels to face Lodi on Monday.CAMBRIDGE 66, LUTHER PREP 41Luther Prep 14 27 — 41Cambridge 31 35 — 66Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — deBoer 1 3-4 5, Wendorff 4 2-2 12, Kieselhorst 6 0-0 16, Metzger 1 0-0 2, Leckwee 2 0-0 4, Brands 0 2-4 2 Totals 14 9-15 41Cambridge (fg ft-fta tp) — Roldt 2 0-0 4, Brown 2 1-2 6, Thompson 0 0-1 0, Bernhardt 4 2-2 10, Bristol 1 0-0 2, J. Schneider 1 3-3 5, Freeland 8 0-1 16, Stenklyft 6 11-14 23Three-point goals — LP (Wendorff 2, Kieselhorst 3), C (Brown)Total fouls — LP 20, C 14Fouled out — LP (Cole) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.