Blue Jays beat Phoenix
CAMBRIDGE -- Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft scored a career-high 23 points in a Cambridge girls basketball 66-41 win over Luther Prep at Cambridge High School on Tuesday.

Stenklyft made 11 free throws and six field goals. Junior Saveea Freeland scored 16 points while sophomore Megan Bernhardt added 10 points for the Blue Jays (4-3).

