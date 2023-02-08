Girls basketball: Cambridge edges Belleville 47-43 nateg Feb 8, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CAMBRIDGE -- Megan Bernhardt’s jump shot with about four minutes left gave the Cambridge girls basketball a lead they would not relinquish on Tuesday night.The Blue Jays would hang on to beat visiting Belleville 47-43 at Cambridge High School.Bernhardt, a sophomore, tied a season-high 11 points, including nine after halftime. Junior Saveea Freeland finished with 15 points and sophomore Brooke Stenklyft added 10.The Blue Jays (12-8, 5-2 in conference) host Waterloo on Friday.CAMBRIDGE 47, BELLEVILLE 43Belleville 20 23 -- 43Cambridge 24 23 -- 47Belleville (fgm ftm pts) — Winkess 1 0 2, Edge 4 0 10, Doyle 0 1 1, Devoe 4 1 9, Coskey 1 0 3, DeSmet 8 2 18. Totals 19 4 43.Cambridge — Roidt 2 4 8, Brown 0 2 2, Bernhardt 4 2 11, Bristol 0 1 1, Freeland 5 5 15, Stenklyft 4 2 10. Totals 15 16 47.3-point field goals — C 1 (Bernhardt), B 3 (Edge 2, Coskey). Missed free throws — B 8, C 10. Total fouls — C 12, B 19. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
