Cambridge falls to Mineral Point
Buy Now

MINERAL POINT -- The Cambridge girls basketball team saw its season come to a close with a 55-41 loss to host Mineral Point in a Division 4 regional semifinal on Friday.

“Our kids really battled and played hard,” Cambridge girls basketball coach Doug Pickarts said. “You get down 10 points and you’re on the opposing team's floor in the playoffs, it's easy to say ‘well it's over,’ but our kids kept fighting and they fought until the end.”

Load comments