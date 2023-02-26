MINERAL POINT -- The Cambridge girls basketball team saw its season come to a close with a 55-41 loss to host Mineral Point in a Division 4 regional semifinal on Friday.
“Our kids really battled and played hard,” Cambridge girls basketball coach Doug Pickarts said. “You get down 10 points and you’re on the opposing team's floor in the playoffs, it's easy to say ‘well it's over,’ but our kids kept fighting and they fought until the end.”
The fifth-seeded Blue Jays (16-9) were up by five in the first half before Mineral Point went on a run, taking a one-point lead into the halftime break.
In the second half, fourth-seeded Mineral Point stretched the Cambridge defense as Laci Lindsey made three 3s and Kennedy Wenger hit four field goals to help the hosts pull away.
Wenger led Mineral Point, which lost 63-43 to undefeated and top-seeded New Glarus in Saturday's regional final, with 22 points and Lindsey added 17.
“We didn’t do a great job of our interior defense, and Lindsey started hitting some 3s and that really put a lot of pressure on us,” Pickarts said.
Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft led the Blue Jays with 15 points, including 11 after half.
“Brooke started attacking the basket a little bit more and got more offensive-minded,” Pickarts said. “She really picked it up in the second half and tried to make some things happen for us.”
Senior Kayla Roidt scored 12 points, converting three 3s in the first half.
“She kept us in the game, and it's something you expect out of your seniors is that they step up and make some plays and Kayla did that,” Pickarts said. “If you look at what she’s done the last five or six games for us, as a senior, she really picked up and started to play at a level I thought she could play at.”
