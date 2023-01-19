Panthers lose to Demons

PALMYRA — Deerfield senior Moli Haak scored a game-high 14 points as the Deerfield girls basketball got back into the win column with a 61-48 Trailways South win over Palmyra-Eagle on Thursday.

Haak scored 12 points in the first half. Senior Steffi Siewert added 12 points and freshman Emme Drobac scored 10 points.

