Girls basketball: Deerfield tops Palmyra-Eagle 61-48 nateg Jan 19, 2023 PALMYRA — Deerfield senior Moli Haak scored a game-high 14 points as the Deerfield girls basketball got back into the win column with a 61-48 Trailways South win over Palmyra-Eagle on Thursday.Haak scored 12 points in the first half. Senior Steffi Siewert added 12 points and freshman Emme Drobac scored 10 points.For Palmyra-Eagle, Molly Nettesheim scored 12 points while Lainey Fredrick added 10 points.Deerfield (13-3 overall, 6-0 conference) increased its lead to two games over Palmyra-Eagle (8-7, 4-2) for first place in the Trailways South.DEERFIELD 61, PALMYRA-EAGLE 48Deerfield 42 19 — 61Palmyra-Eagle 13 35 — 48Deerfield (fg ft-ft tp) — Winger 1 3-4 5, Fankhauser 1 0-1 2, Berge 1 1-3 4, Lonigro 1 2-2 4, Siewert 4 2-3 12, Drobac 4 0-0 10, Brattlie 2 0-0 4, Haak 7 0-0 14, Fischer 1 0-0 2, Lasack 3 0-0 6. Totals 24 8-14 61.Palmyra-Eagle (fg ft-ft tp) — Frederick 4 0-0 10, Calderon 2 2-2 7, Covarrubias 2 3-4 9, Taylor 1 0-0 3, Koutsky 2 1-4 5, Nettesheim 5 1-2 12, Stephen 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 7-12 48.Three pointers — Deerfield 3 (Drobac 2, Berge), Palmyra-Eagle 7 (Fredrick 2, Covarrubias 2, Taylor, Nettesheim, Calderon).Total fouls — Deerfield 12, Palmyra-Eagle 15.
