CAMBRIDGE -- The Edgerton girls basketball team, ranked fourth in Division 3 by The Associated Press, had little trouble rolling to a 63-34 victory at Cambridge in nonconference play Monday night.

For the Crimson Tide (12-2), junior forward Shannon Rusch scored 16 points, junior guard Sylvia Fox scored 15 and senior guard Abby Blum sank four 3-point shots in the second half to total 15 points.

Cambridge (9-5) got 13 points from Saveea Freeland and 11 from Mayah Holzhueter.

The Blue Jays host New Glarus on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

EDGERTON 63, CAMBRIDGE 34

Edgerton (63)—Blum 5-0-15, Gunderson 2-0-4, Gunderson 3-0-7, Shaw 2-0-4, Fox 7-0-15, Rusch 8-0-16, Zeimet 1-0-2. Totals 28-0-63.

Cambridge (34)—Roidt 1-90-3, Holzhueter 4-2-11, T. Stenklyft 1-0-3, Freeland 5-3-13, B. Stenklyft 2-0-4. Totals 13-5-34.

Halftime—Edgerton 29, Cambridge 11. 3-point goals—Edgerton 7 (Blum 5, Scharlau, Fox), Cambridge 5 (Holzhueter 3, Roidt, T. Stenklyft). Free throws missed—Edgerton 5, Cambridge 10. Total fouls—Edgerton 14, Cambridge 11.

Recommended for you

Load comments