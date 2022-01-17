Girls basketball: Edgerton tops Cambridge Jan 17, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAMBRIDGE -- The Edgerton girls basketball team, ranked fourth in Division 3 by The Associated Press, had little trouble rolling to a 63-34 victory at Cambridge in nonconference play Monday night.For the Crimson Tide (12-2), junior forward Shannon Rusch scored 16 points, junior guard Sylvia Fox scored 15 and senior guard Abby Blum sank four 3-point shots in the second half to total 15 points.Cambridge (9-5) got 13 points from Saveea Freeland and 11 from Mayah Holzhueter.The Blue Jays host New Glarus on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.EDGERTON 63, CAMBRIDGE 34Edgerton (63)—Blum 5-0-15, Gunderson 2-0-4, Gunderson 3-0-7, Shaw 2-0-4, Fox 7-0-15, Rusch 8-0-16, Zeimet 1-0-2. Totals 28-0-63.Cambridge (34)—Roidt 1-90-3, Holzhueter 4-2-11, T. Stenklyft 1-0-3, Freeland 5-3-13, B. Stenklyft 2-0-4. Totals 13-5-34.Halftime—Edgerton 29, Cambridge 11. 3-point goals—Edgerton 7 (Blum 5, Scharlau, Fox), Cambridge 5 (Holzhueter 3, Roidt, T. Stenklyft). Free throws missed—Edgerton 5, Cambridge 10. Total fouls—Edgerton 14, Cambridge 11. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
