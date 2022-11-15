Girls basketball: Fall River downs Johnson Creek in opener kevinw Nov 15, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOHNSON CREEK — Senior guard Ava Rozinski scored 15 points for Fall River in a 58-37 nonconference win over Johnson Creek on Tuesday.Brittany Rue scored 12 points to lead Johnson Creek.Johnson Creek travels to play Monticello on Thursday.FALL RIVER 58, JOHNSON CREEK 37Fall River 27 31 — 58Johnson Creek 18 19 — 37Fall River (fg ft-fta tp) — Schlachter 2 8-11 13, Richardson 1 1-2 3, Anderson 3 0-0 8, Altschwager 2 0-0 4, Bukowski 1 0-1 2, Doolittle 1 0-0 2, Ditenbach 1 0-0 2, Rozinski 5 5-8 15, Dietz 4 1-3 9 Totals 20 15-27 58Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) — Whitehouse 0 4-6 4, H. Fincutter 0 0-2 0, Patterson 3 3-8 9, Rue 3 5-6 12, Vallo 1 1-2 4, Schmidt 1 6-12 8 Totals 8 19-36 37Three-Point goals — FR (Schlachter, Anderson 2), JC (Rue, Vallo)Total fouls — FR 26, JC 23Fouled out — FR (Doolittle), JC (Vallo) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
