Panthers beat Johnson Creek
PALMYRA -- Lainey Fredrick totaled a game-high 17 points and Palmyra-Eagle beat visiting Johnson Creek 49-32 in a Trailways South girls basketball game on Tuesday.

Trinity Vallo, who hit three 3s, led the Bluejays (3-5, 1-1 in conference) with 11 points and Brittany Rue added 10.

