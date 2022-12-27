Girls basketball: Freeland, Stenklyft lead Cambridge past St. Thomas More Dec 27, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Cambridge junior Saveea Freeland (21) goes up for a shot against St. Thomas More on Tuesday in Fall River. Freeland led the Blue Jays with 27 points in the win. Calahan Steed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FALL RIVER—After a 15-day break, the Cambridge girls basketball team was ready to get back out on the court.The Blue Jays rolled to a 75-59 win over St. Thomas More on Tuesday at the Fall River Holiday Tournament.Junior Saveea Freeland recorded a season-high 27 points to lead Cambridge (5-4). She went 10-for-17 from the free-throw line.Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft added 25 points, making a game-high 12 field goals. Senior Kayla Roidt had a team-high three 3-pointers to finish with 13 points.CAMBRIDGE 75, ST. THOMAS MORE 59St. Thomas More 22 37—59Cambridge 37 38—75St. Thomas More (fg ft-ft tp)—Kleczka 1 3-6 6, Cvikel 2 0-0 6, Reinal 1 0-0 3, Landsee 2 1-2 5, Dispennette 3 0-0 7, Mummen 1 2-4 4, Benetti 6 2-5 14, Bultman 2 1-2 6, DeStefanis 3 2-5 8. Totals 21 11-24 59.Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp)—Roidt 4 2-4 13, Thompson 0 0-1 1, Schneider 1 0-0 2, Bernhardt 3 1-4 7, Freeland 8 10-17 27, Stenklyft 12 1-10 25. Totals 28 15-39 75.Three pointers—St. Thomas More 6 (Reinal 2, Kleczka, Reinal, Dispennette, Bultman), Cambridge 4 (Roidt 3, Freeland).Total fouls—STM 27, C 19.Fouled out—STM: Landsee. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
