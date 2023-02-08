Palmyra-Eagle loses to Parkview

ORFORDVILLE -- Parkview senior guard Camilla Hauser registered 26 points in a 49-34 Trailways South home victory over Palmyra-Eagle on Tuesday.

Parkview (7-13 overall, 4-6 Trailways South) held a narrow 22-19 lead at halftime before stretching it out in the second half.

