Girls basketball: Hauser leads Parkview past Palmyra-Eagle nateg Feb 8, 2023 ORFORDVILLE -- Parkview senior guard Camilla Hauser registered 26 points in a 49-34 Trailways South home victory over Palmyra-Eagle on Tuesday.Parkview (7-13 overall, 4-6 Trailways South) held a narrow 22-19 lead at halftime before stretching it out in the second half.The Panthers (9-10, 5-4) got 11 points from Lainey Fredrick and nine from Tatum Calderon. Teagan Koutsky added seven.Palmyra-Eagle plays at Faith Christian on Friday at 6 p.m.ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 49, PALMYRA-EAGLE 34Palmyra-Eagle (34)—Fredrick 5-0-11, Calderon 3-2-9, Cavarrubias 1-0-2, Taylor 1-0-2, Koutsky 2-3-7, Nettesheim 1-1-3. Totals 13-6-34.Orfordville Parkview (49)—Anderson 1-0-3, Mielke 3-1-8, Hauser 9-5-26, Brown 1-0-2, Klassy 5-0-10. Totals 19-6-49.Halftime—OP 22-19. 3-point goals—PE 2 (Fredrick, Calderon), OP 5 (Hauser 3, Anderson, Mielke). Missed free throws—PE 5, OP 3. Total fouls—PE 12, OP 8.
