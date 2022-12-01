Girls basketball: Johnson Creek beats Juda 64-32 nateg Dec 1, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOHNSON CREEK — Dominique Patterson scored 18 points to lead three players in double figures as Johnson Creek’s girls basketball team beat Juda 64-32 on Thursday.Brittany Rue and Trinity Vallo each added 16 points for the Bluejays (2-3), who host Parkview on Tuesday.JOHNSON CREEK 64, JUDA 32Juda 17 15 — 32Johnson Creek 31 33 — 64Juda (fg ft-fta tp) — Davis 1 0-2 2, Swedlund 3 0-0 6, Ruter 1 0-1 2, Nusbaum 7 2-7 16, Brooks 1 0-2 2, Sullivan 2 0-0 4 Totals 15 2-12 32Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) — Whitehouse 2 0-0 6, Patterson 7 4-9 18, Rue 4 7-13 16, Burke 1 1-2 3, Vallo 6 0-0 16, J. Fincutter 2 1-3 5 Totals 22 13-27 64Three-point goals — JC (Whitehouse 2, Rue, Vallo 4)Total fouls — Ju 18, JC 11 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.