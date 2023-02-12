Johnson Creek beats Williams Bay
JOHNSON CREEK -- Brittany Rue had 19 points, 15 rebounds as Johnson Creek edged visiting Williams Bay 48-42 in Trailways South girls basketball on Friday.

Trinity Vallo added 14 points, hitting three 3s, Dominique Patterson chipped in nine points, nine rebounds and seven of the team's 24 steals. Rue and Josey Whitehouse had five steals apiece.

