JOHNSON CREEK -- Brittany Rue had 19 points, 15 rebounds as Johnson Creek edged visiting Williams Bay 48-42 in Trailways South girls basketball on Friday.Trinity Vallo added 14 points, hitting three 3s, Dominique Patterson chipped in nine points, nine rebounds and seven of the team's 24 steals. Rue and Josey Whitehouse had five steals apiece.The Bluejays (12-9, 6-3 in conference) host Hustisford tonight.JOHNSON CREEK 48, WILLIAMS BAY 42Williams Bay 22 20 -- 42Johnson Creek 24 24 -- 48Johnson Creek (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Whitehouse 0 2-2 2, H. Fincutter 0 0-1 0, Patterson 4 1-3 9, Rue 6 7-10 19, Vallo 4 2-6 14, J. Fincutter 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 12-22 48.3-point goals -- JC (Vallo 3) 3.Total fouls -- JC 10.
