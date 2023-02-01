Girls basketball: Johnson Creek tops Cambria-Friesland for 10th victory nateg Feb 1, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CAMBRIA — Dominique Patterson had 25 points, seven steals and four rebounds to lead Johnson Creek’s girls basketball team to a 63-36 victory over Cambria-Friesland on Monday.Trinity Vallo added 13 points, four rebounds and three steals for Johnson Creek (10-8), Brittany Rue added 11 points and seven rebounds.Johnson Creek hosts Palmyra-Eagle tonight.JOHNSON CREEK 63, CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 36Johnson Creek 34 29 — 63Cambria-Friesland 20 16 — 36Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) — Whitehouse 1 3-5 6, H. Fincutter 3 1-2 8, Patterson 9 7-12 25, Rue 3 5-15 11, Vallo 5 0-0 13, J. Fincutter 0 0-2 0 Totals 21 16-36 63Three-point goals — JC (Whitehouse, H. Fincutter, Vallo 3)Total fouls — JC 11 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
