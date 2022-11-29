Girls basketball: Johnson Creeks edges Wayland Academy 45-42 nateg Nov 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OHNSON CREEK—Senior guard Trinity Vallo scored 16 points and sophomore forward Dominique Patterson added 13 as Johnson Creek’s girls basketball team defeated Wayland Academy 45-42 on Tuesday.Senior guard Brittany Rue scored all nine of her points in the first half for Johnson Creek (1-3). Lucia McGuinness scored a game-high 24 points for Wayland (2-1).The Bluejays host Juda on Thursday.JOHNSON CREEK 45, WAYLAND 42Wayland 23 19—42Johnson Creek 23 22—45Wayland (fg ft-fta tp)—Acon 1 0-2 2, Tabas 1 0-0 2, Schuett 2 0-0 4, McGuinness 9 4-5 24, Murillo 5 0-0 10 Totals 18 4-7 42Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp)—Whitehouse 1 2-5 4, Fincutter 0 3-4 3, Patterson 4 5-8 13, Rue 3 3-4 9, Vallo 4 5-8 16 Totals 12 18-29 45Three-point goals—W (McGuinness 2), JC (Vallo 3)Total fouls—W 20, JC 14Fouled out—JC (Rue) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.