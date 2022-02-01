LAKE MILLS — Junior center Bella Pitta and junior point guard Emily Wollin totaled eight points apiece as the Lake Mills girls basketball team beat visiting Sauk Prairie 34-29 on Tuesday in a nonconference game.

The L-Cats (15-4) led 16-9 at halftime, holding the Eagles (14-6) to four first-half field goals.

Lake Mills hit five 3-pointers, including two by sophomore guard Sydney Burling who finished with six points.

The L-Cats held a three-point lead for most of the second half until the Eagles squared it at 29 apiece. Lake Mills used the free throw line to score the final five points and were stout defensively all night.

“We were outstanding defensively tonight,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “We executed really well on defense, but we didn’t box out well enough.

“At least 20 of their 29 points were off second and third chances, including all but two in the first half. Even though we were awesome on defense, we have to box out and finish off defensive possessions. We played really hard and it was one of those ugly games.

“Sauk Prairie is a good Division 2 team and this is their first nonconference loss. This is a big win for us.”

Maggie Hartwig led Sauk, which had a four-game win streak snapped, with 13 points.

The L-Cats host Poynette on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Capitol North play.

LAKE MILLS 34,

SAUK PRAIRIE 29

Sauk Prairie 9 20 — 29

Lake Mills 16 18 — 34

Sauk Prairie (fg fta-ftm pts) — Apel 1 2-2 4, Holles 1 0-1 2, Marquardt 1 1-1 3, Hartwig 6 0-0 13, Parker 2 1-2 5, Paukne 1 0-3 2. Totals 12 4-9 29.

Lake Mills — E. Wollin 2 4-4 8, Hosey 1 1-3 4, Burling 2 0-2 6, Guerrero 1 0-1 3, T. Wollin 2 0-0 5, Pitta 3 2-3 8. Totals 11 7-13 34.

3-point goals — SP (Hartwig 1) 1; LM (Burling 2, Hosey 1, Guerrero 1, T. Wollin 1) 5.

Total fouls — SP 19, LM 11.

