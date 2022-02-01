LAKE MILLS — Junior center Bella Pitta and junior point guard Emily Wollin totaled eight points apiece as the Lake Mills girls basketball team beat visiting Sauk Prairie 34-29 on Tuesday in a nonconference game.
The L-Cats (15-4) led 16-9 at halftime, holding the Eagles (14-6) to four first-half field goals.
Lake Mills hit five 3-pointers, including two by sophomore guard Sydney Burling who finished with six points.
The L-Cats held a three-point lead for most of the second half until the Eagles squared it at 29 apiece. Lake Mills used the free throw line to score the final five points and were stout defensively all night.
“We were outstanding defensively tonight,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “We executed really well on defense, but we didn’t box out well enough.
“At least 20 of their 29 points were off second and third chances, including all but two in the first half. Even though we were awesome on defense, we have to box out and finish off defensive possessions. We played really hard and it was one of those ugly games.
“Sauk Prairie is a good Division 2 team and this is their first nonconference loss. This is a big win for us.”
Maggie Hartwig led Sauk, which had a four-game win streak snapped, with 13 points.
The L-Cats host Poynette on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Capitol North play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.