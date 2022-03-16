Lake Mills sophomore wing Taylor Wollin and Lakeside Lutheran senior forward Lily Schuetz were each first-team all-conference recipients in Capitol North girls basketball voting held recently.

Wollin, a unanimous selection, averaged 10.5 points per game on 41 percent shooting, adding 6.4 rebounds, three assists and two steals per contest.

Schuetz, who earns first-team honors in back-to-back seasons, led the team in scoring (11.1 PPG), rebounding (7.6 RPG) and steals (2.2 SPG).

Second-team honorees were Lake Mills sophomore point guard Emily Wollin and junior center Bella Pitta and Lakeside Lutheran junior guard/forward Jenna Shadoski.

Emily Wollin averaged 10 points per game, also contributing 4.3 rebounds, a team-high 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals a contest.

Pitta, an honorable-mention selection last year, averaged a team-best 14.4 points per game on 60 percent shooting. She also led the team in rebounds (12.3 per game) and blocks (1.4), also registering 1.3 steals.

Shadoski, also a second-team selection a season ago, was second on the Warriors in points (10.5), rebounds (6.3), assists (1.6) and steals (2.1) per game, also blocking 1.3 shots a contest and shooting 74 percent from the free throw line.

Lakeside Lutheran junior guard Marin Riesen was an honorable-mention selection.

Riesen scored 10.5 points per game and averaged a team-high 1.7 assists. She averaged 6.1 rebounds.

Lake Mills won the Capitol North at 8-2, followed by Columbus at 7-3, Luther Prep at 6-4, Lakeside Lutheran at 5-5 and Lodi and Poynette each at 2-8.

2021-22 Capitol Conference – Girls Basketball All Conference

**Player of the Year

*Unanimous Selection

First Team

Grace Schmidt** Luther Prep 6’1” Senior

Taylor Wollin* Lake Mills 5’7” Sophomore

Mikenna Boettcher Columbus 5’4” Junior

Lily Schuetz Lakeside Lutheran 5’9” Senior

Dylann Harrington Lodi 5’8” Senior

Hadley Walters Poynette 5’9” Junior

Second Team

Bella Pitta Lake Mills 6’3” Junior

Emily Wollin Lake Mills 5’3” Sophomore

Alise Hayes Columbus 5’10” Junior

Emma Paulson Columbus 5’6” Senior

Jenna Shadoski Lakeside Lutheran 5’9” Junior

Honorable Mention

Jaiden Dornaus Columbus 5’8” Junior

Taylor Zellmer Luther Prep 5’11” Senior

Marin Riesen Lakeside Lutheran 5’10” Junior

Rylee Schneider Lodi 5’10” Senior

