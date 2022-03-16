Lake Mills sophomore wing Taylor Wollin and Lakeside Lutheran senior forward Lily Schuetz were each first-team all-conference recipients in Capitol North girls basketball voting held recently.
Wollin, a unanimous selection, averaged 10.5 points per game on 41 percent shooting, adding 6.4 rebounds, three assists and two steals per contest.
Schuetz, who earns first-team honors in back-to-back seasons, led the team in scoring (11.1 PPG), rebounding (7.6 RPG) and steals (2.2 SPG).
Second-team honorees were Lake Mills sophomore point guard Emily Wollin and junior center Bella Pitta and Lakeside Lutheran junior guard/forward Jenna Shadoski.
Emily Wollin averaged 10 points per game, also contributing 4.3 rebounds, a team-high 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals a contest.
Pitta, an honorable-mention selection last year, averaged a team-best 14.4 points per game on 60 percent shooting. She also led the team in rebounds (12.3 per game) and blocks (1.4), also registering 1.3 steals.
Shadoski, also a second-team selection a season ago, was second on the Warriors in points (10.5), rebounds (6.3), assists (1.6) and steals (2.1) per game, also blocking 1.3 shots a contest and shooting 74 percent from the free throw line.
Lakeside Lutheran junior guard Marin Riesen was an honorable-mention selection.
Riesen scored 10.5 points per game and averaged a team-high 1.7 assists. She averaged 6.1 rebounds.
Lake Mills won the Capitol North at 8-2, followed by Columbus at 7-3, Luther Prep at 6-4, Lakeside Lutheran at 5-5 and Lodi and Poynette each at 2-8.
2021-22 Capitol Conference – Girls Basketball All Conference
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.