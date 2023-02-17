Girls basketball: Lainey Fredrick scores career-high 22, Palmyra-Eagle tops Williams Bay nateg Feb 17, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PALMYRA -- Junior guard Lainey Fredrick scored a career-high 22 points, propelling host Palmyra-Eagle past Williams Bay 53-40 in a Trailways South girls basketball game on Friday.Fredrick had 20 first-half points for the Panthers (11-10, 6-4 in conference), who led 35-20 at the break.Tatum Calderon chipped in nine of her 13 points after half for Palmyra-Eagle, which finishes tied with Johnson Creek in the league standings behind unbeaten champion Deerfield.Fifth-seeded Palmyra-Eagle hosts 12th-seeded Fall River in a Division 5 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.PALMYRA-EAGLE 53, WILLIAMS BAY 40Williams Bay 20 20 -- 40Palmyra-Eagle 35 18 -- 53Williams Bay (fg fta-ftm pts) -- McKean 0 1-2 1, Higgins 1 2-6 4, Rees 0 1-2 1, McClenathan 4 2-2 10, Cates 3 0-0 9, Schnobel 0 0-1 0, Bronson 4 0-0 11, Olson 1 2-4 4. Totals 13 8-17 40.Palmyra-Eagle -- Fredrick 9 2-2 22, Calderon 3 7-9 13, Covarrubias 1 1-2 4, Koss 1 1-6 3, Taylor 1 1-2 4, Koutsky 1 1-3 1, Nettesheim 3 0-2 6. Totals 18 13-26 53.3-point goals -- WB (Bronson 3, Cates 3) 6; PE (Fredrick 2, Covarrubias 1, Taylor 1) 4.Total fouls -- WB 18, PE 13. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.