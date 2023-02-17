Palmyra-Eagle beats Williams Bay

PALMYRA -- Junior guard Lainey Fredrick scored a career-high 22 points, propelling host Palmyra-Eagle past Williams Bay 53-40 in a Trailways South girls basketball game on Friday.

Fredrick had 20 first-half points for the Panthers (11-10, 6-4 in conference), who led 35-20 at the break.

