DEFOREST -- Junior wing Taylor Wollin and senior center Bella Pitta scored 15 points apiece as Lake Mills' girls basketball team ushered in the Ryan Lind era by topping host DeForest 57-47 on Tuesday.

Pitta scored 10 of her 15 after the break, helping the L-Cats pull away after they led 27-24 at halftime. Junior point guard Emily Wollin added 12 points, hitting eight of her 12 attempts at the free throw line. Lake Mills went 20-for-29 at the stripe compared to 12-for-25 by the Norskies, who got a game-high 19 points from Jada Kelliher. 

