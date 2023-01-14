LAKE MILLS -- Taylor Wollin made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points as Lake Mills' girls basketball team beat visiting Lodi 65-43 in a Capitol North game on Friday.
The L-Cats (13-2, 3-0 in conference) shook off a slow start in which they trailed by seven points in the early going to eventually build a 33-20 halftime edge.
Bella Pitta and Sydney Burling contributed 10 points apiece for Lake Mills and Emily Wollin added nine. After halftime, Pitta scored eight points, Taylor Wollin hit a pair of 3s and Kenzie Nielsen also hit from beyond the arc as the Lake Mills lead grew. The L-Cats are now winners of four consecutive.
"The girls had a tough start tonight and Lodi jumped out to an early lead," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Ryan Lind said. "Lodi played very hard and was well-coached.
"I was very proud of how we didn’t get rattled by the slow start and battled back to get the lead. Everyone was a part of this one. Bella got in some foul trouble and Ryleigh Kulow stepped up and played some huge minutes tonight. She plays with a lot of energy and it’s contagious for all of us. Sydney had a great game too. She usually has the responsibility of guarding one of the other team’s best players and takes pride in playing great defense.
"Kenzie Nielsen played really well and so did Haydenn Sellnow. Everyone took strides tonight, in my opinion. It’s really awesome to have a team with so many hard workers on it. I wish I could start all of them every game. But when their name gets called, they all come in and play super hard. It’s a great problem to have."
