LAKE MILLS -- Jenna Shadoski scored a game-high 18 points and Lakeside Lutheran pulled away in the second half to beat visiting Poynette 63-49 in a Capitol North girls basketball game on Thursday.

Ava Stein matched a career-high with 16 points on 6 of 9 shooting, grabbing 12 boards. Marin Riesen chipped in 11 points, six rebounds and made all seven of her free throws. Shadoski, who went 5 of 10 from the floor, also tallied eight rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

