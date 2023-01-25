HARTLAND — Marin Riesen led all scorers with 18 points and Lakeside Lutheran’s girls basketball team pushed its win streak to four games by beating host Lake Country Lutheran 49-42 in a nonconference game on Wednesday.
The Warriors (10-8) pulled away in the final eight minutes, hitting seven of their eight free throws in the second half.
Riesen scored 16 second-half points, including a pair of late 3s, and made three of the team’s 12 steals. Jenna Shadoski added 15 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Ava Stein had nine points, five rebounds and three steals and Ava Heckmann finished with seven points.
LCL (11-6), which is co-leading the Metro Classic, used a 7-0 push to go up 29-22 early in the second half. Riesen nailed a 3 to give Lakeside a 35-34 edge with 5:16 to go before six straight LCL points in just under two minutes.
Shadoski found Riesen wide open at the top of the key for a 3 after a dribble attack on the baseline with 1:11 left that made it 42-all. Shadoski converted the go-ahead basket -- an old-fashioned 3-point play -- with 42 seconds left that made it 45-42.
"In the first half, we took good shots and had a lot of opportunities close to basket," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "We had good looks in our motion offense. I told the girls at halftime those shots have to fall for us to win the game.
"In the second half, we nailed the shots we needed to hit and got stops. Ella Schuetz in the second half had five rebounds off good shots by LCL. Jenna also made some big rebounds for us and did a good job defending their stud, Maddie Ratzow. We were real patient on offense and our shooting percentage was decent in the second half. We told the girls to go left and right and breakdown the defense."
