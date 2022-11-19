LAKE MILLS -- Lakeside Lutheran's girls basketball team used the inside scoring of Ava Stein and the outside shooting of Ava Heckmann to push past visiting Kettle Moraine Lutheran 58-47 on Saturday.
Heckmann hit all four of the team's 3-pointers, scoring 16 points, and Stein scored 16 points on 7 of 12 from the floor, adding 13 rebounds. Marin Riesen chipped in 12 points, also contributing five rebounds and four steals, while Jenna Shadoski scored eight of her 10 points at the free throw line in addition to grabbing nine boards and notching three steals.
Shadoski, Heckmann, Stein and Riesen combined for 33 second-half points as Lakeside, which improved to 2-1, rallied out of a 28-23 halftime hole.
“We played really hard tonight," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School is coached really well by Jason Walz. He is a friend from high school and a relative.
"It was fun for our girls to see success tonight. Marin got in foul trouble in the first half and sat for the most part. We were happy that we were only down by five in the first half without her playing hardly at all. So to get her back in the second half, we were really confident. Jenna had another great performance with her athleticism and ball handling. Ava Stein and Ava Heckmann were the difference."
MILWAUKEE -- Noel Greene scored a game-high 22 points and Wisconsin Lutheran pulled away in the second half for a 72-40 home victory over Lakeside Lutheran's girls basketball team on Thursday.
Kenly Frey and Jayla Rankin added 12 points apiece for Wisco (1-0), which had five players combine to make nine 3-pointers as the team poured in 45 second-half points after leading 27-23 at the break.
For the Warriors, Jenna Shadoski totaled 13 points and finished with six rebounds. Ava Stein contributed six points and eight boards.
“I thought we played them really even through 26 minutes of the game," Asmus said. "We were only down by three at half. I felt that Jenna really led us in the first half. All the way through the second half up until nine minutes left in the game, we were down by under 10 points. They did a really nice job of getting to the basket and Wisconsin Lutheran's three-point shooting was the difference in the game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.