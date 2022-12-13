Girls basketball: Lodi tops Cambridge despite career-high 31 points from Brooke Stenklyft nateg Dec 13, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LODI—A career night from sophomore Brooke Stenklyft was not enough as the Cambridge girls basketball team lost 67-62 to Lodi on Monday at Lodi High School.Stenklyft blew past her previous mark of 23 points with a 31-point performance. Stenklyft made two 3-pointers and went 15 for 21 from the free throw line.Senior Kayla Roidt and sophomore Megan Bernhardt each scored 10 points and junior Saveea Freeland recorded five points for the Blue Jays (4-4).Cambridge hosts New Glarus on Friday to open Capitol South play.LODI 67, CAMBRIDGE 62Cambridge 34 28—62Lodi 35 32—67Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp)—Roidt 3 3-5 10, Brown 0 2-2 2, Thompson 0 0-2 0, Bernhardt 5 0-0 10, Schneider 1 2-2 4, Freeland 2 1-3 5, Stenklyft 7 15-21 31. Totals 18 23-35 62.Lodi (fg ft-ft tp)—Thieren 3 4-4 11, Gray 5 8-10 22, Meitzner 1 9-11 11, Ballweg 0 2-6 2, Reese 4 1-2 10, Clary 4 0-0 9, Haas 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 24-33 67.Three pointers—Lodi 7 (Gray 4, Thieren, Reese, Clary), Cambridge 3 (Stenklyft 2, Roidt).Total fouls—Cambridge 21, Lodi 28.Fouled out—Lodi (Reese). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
