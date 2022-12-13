Cambridge loses to Lodi
LODI—A career night from sophomore Brooke Stenklyft was not enough as the Cambridge girls basketball team lost 67-62 to Lodi on Monday at Lodi High School.

Stenklyft blew past her previous mark of 23 points with a 31-point performance. Stenklyft made two 3-pointers and went 15 for 21 from the free throw line.

