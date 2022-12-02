MARSHALL -- Marshall used an early spurt to create separation and topped the visiting Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team 40-31 in a nonconference game on Friday.
The Cardinals hit five of their six 3-pointers in the first half. Marshall, which got a game-high 13 points from Wynn Held and 10 by Halle Weisensel, led 14-4 early on thanks to four shots from beyond the arc.
Lakeside (3-3) trailed 26-9 at the break but closed the margin to five points in the second period. Marshall (3-3) went 7 of 9 at the free throw line in the second half to help close it out.
"We weren't patient enough in the first half to wait and take good shots," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "We tried to punch the ball into post when the opening was there for a short period of time. We needed to rotate the ball and be more patient to get higher quality shots."
Ella Schuetz led the Warriors with nine points, adding eight boards. Averi Wolfram scored seven points and Ava Stein finished with six.
"When we got our motor rolling in the second half, we made a game of it," Asmus said. "I'm proud of our effort in the second half. We put the ball in the basket, got steals, forced them to take hurried shots and got out in transition. Give Marshall credit for putting together a good first half."
Lakeside travels to face Stoughton on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.