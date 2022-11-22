P-E falls to Montello

MONTELLO -- Sophomore forward Joy Schulze scored 14 of her game-high 18 points after halftime for Montello in a 50-45 home victory over Palmyra-Eagle's girls basketball team on Tuesday.

Tatum Calderon led the Panthers (0-3) with 17 points, Molly Nettesheim added 12 and Lainey Fredrick chipped in seven. P-E made six 3s but went just 10 of 20 at the free throw line.

