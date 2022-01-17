WAUPUN — The Palmyra-Eagle girls basketball team edged Cambria-Friesland 68-66 in a Trailways Conference crossover game at Central Wisconsin Christian High School on Monday.

Teagan Koutsky led the Panthers (6-7, 5-1) with 22 points, Lainey Fredrick chipped in 15, Adriana Dixon totaled 11 and Sarah Cowsert finished with 10.

Kennedy Smit and Ava Gove totaled 13 points apiece for C-F (5-7, 2-5).

The Panthers travel to face Deerfield, which is unbeaten in the league, in a battle for first place on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

PALMYRA-EAGLE 68,

CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 66

C-F 35 31 — 66

P-E 32 36 — 68

