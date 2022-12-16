Panthers earn win

PALMYRA -- Lainey Fredrick scored 12 of her game-leading 14 points after halftime and the Palmyra-Eagle girls basketball team beat visiting Parkview 38-35 in a Trailways South game on Friday.

The Panthers (3-5, 3-1 in conference) trailed 20-14 at the break and also got 13 points from Molly Nettesheim and seven from Teagan Koutsky.

Load comments