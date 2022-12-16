Girls basketball: Palmyra-Eagle edges Parkview 38-35 nateg Dec 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PALMYRA -- Lainey Fredrick scored 12 of her game-leading 14 points after halftime and the Palmyra-Eagle girls basketball team beat visiting Parkview 38-35 in a Trailways South game on Friday.The Panthers (3-5, 3-1 in conference) trailed 20-14 at the break and also got 13 points from Molly Nettesheim and seven from Teagan Koutsky.Palmyra-Eagle travels to play Rio on Thursday.PALMYRA-EAGLE 38, PARKVIEW 35Parkview 20 15 -- 35Palmyra-Eagle 14 24 -- 38Parkview (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Stark 3 0-0 6, Anderson 2 0-0 6, Wiedner 0 1-5 1, Melke 3 2-4 10, Bluedow 1 1-3 3, Hauser 2 1-3 5, Klassy 1 2-4 4. Totals 12 7-19 35.Palmyra-Eagle -- Fredrick 4 4-5 14, Calderon 0 1-2 1, Covarrubias 1 1-4 3, Koutsky 3 1-2 7, Nettesheim 5 0-0 13. Totals 13 7-13 38.3-point goals -- PA (Anderson 2, Melke 2) 4; PE (Nettesheim 3, Fredrick 2) 5.Total fouls -- PA 15, PE 17. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.