ORFORDVILLE -- The Palmyra-Eagle girls basketball team beat host Orfordville Parkview 44-33 in a Trailways South game on Thursday.

The Panthers (4-4, 4-1 Trailways) jumped out to a 24-11 halftime edge.

Kyler Koutsky led P-E with 14 points, scoring 12 in the first period, and Molly Nettesheim added 10. Teagan Koutsky chipped in nine for the Panthers, who travel to face Argyle on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

