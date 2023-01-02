Palmyra-Eagle girls earn victory

PALMYRA -- Lainey Fredrick and Teagan Koutsky scored 16 points apiece to propel the host Palmyra-Eagle girls basketball team past Cambria-Friesland 67-44 in a nonconference game on Monday.

The Panthers (4-5) led 31-23 at the break and also got 15 points from Molly Nettesheim and eight by Briahna Covarrubias. Koutsky scored 14 points in the second period.

