PALMYRA -- Lainey Fredrick and Teagan Koutsky scored 16 points apiece to propel the host Palmyra-Eagle girls basketball team past Cambria-Friesland 67-44 in a nonconference game on Monday.The Panthers (4-5) led 31-23 at the break and also got 15 points from Molly Nettesheim and eight by Briahna Covarrubias. Koutsky scored 14 points in the second period.PALMYRA-EAGLE 67, CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 44Cambria-Friesland 23 21 -- 44Palmyra-Eagle 31 36 -- 67Cambria-Friesland (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Pulver 1 0-0 3, Raley 6 0-0 17, Oft 3 1-4 7, Evans 1 0-0 2, Dykstra 2 0-0 4, Gove 4 2-2 11. Totals 17 3-6 44.Palmyra-Eagle -- Fredrick 5 4-6 16, Calderon 1 4-4 6, Covarrubias 2 3-5 8, Koss 2 0-0 5, Koutsky 8 0-0 16, Nettesheim 6 3-4 15, Stephen 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 15-21 67.3-point goals -- CF (Raley 5, Pulver 1, Gove 1) 7; PE (Fredrick 2, Covarrubias 1, Koss 1) 4.Total fouls -- CF 22, PE 11.Fouled out -- CF: Villareal.
